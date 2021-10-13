Atomiic Exchange Announce The Launch Of Their Bitcoin Brokerage Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative crypto exchange service providers, Atomiic Exchange, launches a new Canadian bitcoin brokerage service to enable clients to buy and sell BTC securely and remotely from their private locations.
The team at Atomiic Exchange recently launched their Bitcoin brokerage service in line with the goal of enabling as many people as possible, especially Canadians, to buy and sell cryptocurrency with relative ease, irrespective of their location across the country. The platform will be offering fast, personalized broker services to meet the growing and diverse needs of clients.
The digital currency space has continued to evolve, growing to become part of a multi-billion-dollar market with millions of individuals and businesses across industries adopting the technology for different purposes. In a related development, a plethora of platforms and online exchanges have emerged to help crypto enthusiasts to trade different digital currencies. Unfortunately, many of the available platforms do not effectively address the concerns of users. The case is not particularly different in Canada, which is where Atomiic Exchange is looking to make a difference with the launch of their Bitcoin brokerage service.
Users of Atomic Exchange can easily sign up for an account to buy and sell bitcoin with lightning speed while enjoying competitive transaction fees and exchange rates. In addition to the industry-leading security infrastructure, customers of the Atomiic Exchange can also access live support.
Atomiic is a Canadian Government-recognized company that is registered with FINTRAC, and compliant. The launch of the Bitcoin brokerage service will undoubtedly chart a new course in the digital currency space in Canada.
For more information about the Bitcoin brokerage service as well as other innovative solutions offered by Atomiic Exchange, visit - https://atomiicexchange.io and YouTube.
About Atomiic Exchange
Atomiic Exchange is a digital currency exchange that is poised with challenging the status quo in the industry. Headquartered in Canada, the exchange aims to enable all crypto enthusiasts to buy and sell Bitcoin instantly irrespective of their location without compromising their security.
LD
The team at Atomiic Exchange recently launched their Bitcoin brokerage service in line with the goal of enabling as many people as possible, especially Canadians, to buy and sell cryptocurrency with relative ease, irrespective of their location across the country. The platform will be offering fast, personalized broker services to meet the growing and diverse needs of clients.
The digital currency space has continued to evolve, growing to become part of a multi-billion-dollar market with millions of individuals and businesses across industries adopting the technology for different purposes. In a related development, a plethora of platforms and online exchanges have emerged to help crypto enthusiasts to trade different digital currencies. Unfortunately, many of the available platforms do not effectively address the concerns of users. The case is not particularly different in Canada, which is where Atomiic Exchange is looking to make a difference with the launch of their Bitcoin brokerage service.
Users of Atomic Exchange can easily sign up for an account to buy and sell bitcoin with lightning speed while enjoying competitive transaction fees and exchange rates. In addition to the industry-leading security infrastructure, customers of the Atomiic Exchange can also access live support.
Atomiic is a Canadian Government-recognized company that is registered with FINTRAC, and compliant. The launch of the Bitcoin brokerage service will undoubtedly chart a new course in the digital currency space in Canada.
For more information about the Bitcoin brokerage service as well as other innovative solutions offered by Atomiic Exchange, visit - https://atomiicexchange.io and YouTube.
About Atomiic Exchange
Atomiic Exchange is a digital currency exchange that is poised with challenging the status quo in the industry. Headquartered in Canada, the exchange aims to enable all crypto enthusiasts to buy and sell Bitcoin instantly irrespective of their location without compromising their security.
LD
Atomiic Exchange
+1 6789650136
info@atomiicexchange.io