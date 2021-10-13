Road Safety Market Top Key Companies , COVID-19 Impact, Future Opportunity and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Road Safety Market Size – USD 2.96 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.2%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Road Safety Market will be worth USD 5.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of road accidents. The increasing need for improvement in the road structure and public security is expected to drive the market for road safety over the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations of the government regarding road safety are contributing to the growth of the road safety market.

Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Road Safety Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Road Safety Market. This report on the global Road Safety Market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structuresThe report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Road Safety Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the market include: SWARCO, REDFLEX HOLDINGS, SENSYS GATSO GROUP, JENOPTIK, IDEMIA, KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, FLIR SYSTEMS, CUBIC CORPORATION, and SIEMENS, among others.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Road Safety Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/396

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Redflex Holdings, an innovative global technology company, which designs and creates solutions that enable smarter cities, announced the launch of Halo Edge. The Halo Edge is the next generation (deep learning-based algorithms) intelligent ANPR camera solution that delivers Clean Air or low emissions zones detection.

The Red Light & Speed Enforcement segment held the largest market share of 51.2% in 2019. The increasing need to reduce the number of collisions and right-angle crashes has increased the adoption of the Red Light & Speed Enforcement.

Professional services are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The increasing need for the improvement of operational efficiency, wise financial management, and business productivity are driving the growth of the professional services in the road safety market over the forecast period.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Road Safety Market.

Examine the size of the global Road Safety Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Road Safety Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Road Safety Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Road Safety Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Road Safety Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Road Safety Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

We Have Recent Updates of Road Safety Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/396

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Road Safety Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Road Safety Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Road Safety Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Road Safety Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Road Safety market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/road-safety-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Road Safety Market on the basis of Solutions, Services, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Incident Detection & Response

Red Light & Speed Enforcement

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Managed Services

Professional Services (Support and maintenance, System Integration and deployment, Consulting and Training)

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/396

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Road Safety Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Road Safety Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Road Safety Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Road Safety Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Road Safety Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Road Safety Market drivers analysis

Continued…

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Solar Energy Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-energy-market

Waste to Energy Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

Ammunition Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market

Light Weapons Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

Industrial Control Systems Security Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.