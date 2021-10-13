Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
The Global Dimethyl Ether Market is forecast to reach USD 45.10 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dimethyl Ether market research report published by Reports and Data is an investigative study that provides an industry-wide analysis of the current and emerging growth trends, end-use analysis, and other key data verified and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report covers detailed analysis about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period. Dimethyl Ether, or abbreviated as DME, and also known as methoxymethane, is the simplest ether organic compound and colorless gas. It is slightly narcotic, and highly flammable gas under ambient conditions with zero toxicity. The gaseous organic compound transferred to liquid state, having imposed a slight pressure. The liquefied form is handier for end-use and kept inside a metal container. The properties of DME are quite similar to those of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and additionally provide cost-cutting in its processing as fuel, as compared to LPG. DME has the property of degradation in the atmosphere and is not a greenhouse gas. The continuous growth of methylating agent & dimethyl sulfate derived from DME and the use of DME as an alternative fuel for automotive, industrial, & household applications are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily. Its application in over-the-counter freeze spray product manufacturing, as a propellant in aerosol production, and as a refrigerant is participating in the market growth broadly.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Dimethyl Ether in various end-use sectors. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
Key participants include Akzo Nobel N.V., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Oberon Fuels, China Energy Limited, Ferrostal GmbH, Grillo Werke AG, Mitsubishi Corporation, Zagros Petrochemical Company, The Chemours Company, and Jiutai Energy Group, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
DME and bio-based DME have wide usage in many products and are most commonly used as the replacement for propane in liquid petroleum gas (LPG) processing. Dimethyl ether can even replace the diesel fuel in transportation if commercialized widely. Although, DME can not produce that much energy like the Diesel fuel in the vehicles, DME being a recyclable, non-toxic gas, can power a diesel combustion engine with a slight change in its design.
DME combustion engines are simpler engine with low maintenance costs, need no requirement of spark plug and follows compression ignition. DME burns are non-toxic, meets emission standards, safe, low pressure dispensing, and more importantly, more cost-effective than the diesel fuel in many cases.
DME is used as an aerosol propellant in refrigeration, and refrigerant blends with many compounds such as ammonia, butane, carbon dioxide, and propene
Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing distribution channel. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 26.2% by 2028.
North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for Dimethyl Ether based propulsion in automotive, having grown at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Dimethyl Ether Market on the basis of the raw material, sales channel, source, end-use verticals, and region:
Raw Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Methanol
Coal
Bio Gas & Bio Mass
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Online Retailing
Offline Retailing
Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Natural
Synthetic
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
LPG Blending
Aerosol Propellant
Refrigerant & Freeze Spray
Chemical Solvent
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
