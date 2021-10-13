Lightweight Aggregate Concrete Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 56.7 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 5.4%
Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market was valued at USD 37.2 Billion in 2018 & is expected to reach USD 56.7 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightweight concrete is a mixture of lightweight coarse aggregate, and a portion or entire fine aggregates which may be lightweight than normal aggregates. The development and production of new types of artificial Lightweight aggregate made it possible to introduce lightweight aggregate concrete of high strength.
There is a notable gap in the infrastructure of emerging economies. However, the rising investments are leading to the development of new transport infrastructure for enhanced connectivity between the important economic areas of these countries, thereby assisting in bridging the gap. The extensive rise in demand for lightweight aggregate concrete by growing construction activities is likely to act as a driver for the market. The growing demand for residential and commercial constructions due to the rising population is expected to be the primary driver. Brittleness and slow mixing time and are restraining factors for the growth of the market. Technological advancements, along with the rising construction and infrastructural project activities are expected to provide new opportunities for the future growth of the lightweight aggregate concrete market.
Increasing demand from the construction industry particularly from civil construction and infrastructure development activities to accommodate the needs of rising population worldwide are key factors contributing to a high CAGR of the Lightweight Aggregate Concretes market during the forecast period.
As per the regional outlook, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain a significant market share, mainly from China, Japan, India and their construction market, which continues to grow. China is further expected to hold its position as the world’s largest construction market over the forecast period and is expected to account for a significant share of all new global construction between now and 2020. In the fiscal year 2015-2016, the Indian government nearly doubled its expenditure for the construction of roads and bridges. Foreign investments and public-private partnerships (PPPs) in road pavement applications are significant trends being observed in the economies of the Asia Pacific region, and these trends are further presumed to drive the market in the coming years. Consequently, the sensitivity to water content, brittleness and longer mixing time for Lightweight Aggregate Concrete may hamper the market growth.
Key participants include Cimentos de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. (CIMPOR), Cemex, LafargeHolcim Ltd, CRH plc, Italcementi, China Resources Cement, Votorantim, U.S. Concrete, Inc., Buzzi Unicem, and HeidelbergCement Group among others
Further key findings from the report suggest
As of 2018, natural materials segment is the leading segment of the global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The sintered fly ash by-product material segment has shown the highest growth trend in 2018 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period
The low density concrete segment of Lightweight Aggregate Concrete accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to features such as low unit weight and high heat insulation values
The civil construction application segment is the highest and fastest-growing segment, registering a significant CAGR followed by the infrastructure segment which held the second position in the Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment during 2019-2026. The region is led by India, China, Japan and South Korea, which are projected to drive the global Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market
Both Europe followed by Latin America regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Lightweight Aggregate Concrete market on the basis of material type, air dry unit weight, application, and region:
Material Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
Natural Materials
Volcanic Ciders
Shales
Slates
Pumice
Others
By-Products
Sintered Fly Ash
Iron Blast Furnace Slag
Others
Air Dry Unit Weight (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
Low Density Concrete
Moderate Strength Concrete
Structural Concrete
Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
Civil Construction
Residential
Commercial Buildings
Bungalows
Industrial Construction
Infrastructure Construction
Roads
Bridges
Museums
Multiplexes
Shopping Malls
Car Parking
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
