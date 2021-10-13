Agricultural Biologicals Market to Worth USD 20.59 Billion by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The worldwide agricultural biologicals market size was valued at USD 7.42 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.59 billion by the end of 2026 at 13.68% CAGR.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the incidence of pest outbreaks on the rise, the global agricultural biologicals market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights shares its findings in its report. The report also incorporates an in-depth analysis of the probable market trends and the factors that will influence the market. The global agricultural biologicals market size was valued at USD 7.42 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.59 billion by the end of 2026 at 13.68% CAGR.

Agricultural biologicals refer to a group of products derived using natural sources such as plant extracts, selected insects, and microorganisms such as fungi and bacteria. The most commonly used biological products in agriculture include bio-fertilizers, bio-stimulants, and bio-pesticides.





Rising Demand for Better Quality Farm Yields to Drive the Market

The global agricultural biologicals market growth is set for a major upsurge owing to the climbing demand for naturally-extracted productivity-enhancing products. These biologicals entail a host of economic benefits.

For example, a study conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization in Lesotho showed that conservation agriculture, wherein biologicals are a key component, has greater efficiency as high output levels are achieved with lower inputs. There was also a marked increase in agricultural yields where biologicals were employed. Thus, the economic feasibility of biologicals will boost the global agricultural biologicals market revenue.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/agricultural-biologicals-market-100411





Increasing Environmental Concerns to Spur the Adoption Rates of Biologicals

According to the FAO, agricultural biologicals possess a variety of agronomic and environmental advantages. For example, regular infusion of crop residue increases the organic content of the soil, improves soil quality and structure, and aids water conservation. The cumulative effect is enhanced productivity in quantitative and qualitative terms, which bodes well for the global agricultural biologicals market.

Quality yields have taken high priority as synthetic chemical fertilizers and pesticides are known to diminish the nutritional value of foodstuffs. Environmental benefits, closely linked to the economics of biologicals, are manifold. For example, sustainable agricultural practices can increase biodiversity in soils, enhance carbon sequestration capabilities of soil, improve air quality, and prevent unnatural soil erosion.





Innovations and Acquisitions to Intensify Competition

Investing in innovation and acquiring companies to expand presence in the global agricultural biologicals market are emerging as the key strategies being adopted by the participants. For example, in July 2019, the Dutch company, Koppert Biological Systems, acquired Argentina-based Nitrasoil to mark its entry into South America and diversify its portfolio by including inoculants in its product range. In 2018, Bayer developed Serenade ASO, a biological crop protection product that can fight bacterial and fungal crop diseases.

Fortune Business Insights identifies major players that hold a significant portion in the global agricultural biologicals market share. These include Valent Biosciences, Bayer, UPL, Syngenta, Marrone Bio Innovations, Koppert, and others.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/agricultural-biologicals-market-100411





Legislative Support to Boost the Market in North America

The passing of laws such as the recent Pesticide Registration Improvement Extension Act of 2018 (PRIA 4) is expected to swell the global agricultural biologicals market size in North America. Similar efforts at effective regulation of biological products in the agricultural landscape is expected in Europe, which will put it close at heels with North America in terms of market share and revenue.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Agricultural Pheromones Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones, and Others), Function (Mating Disruption, Detection & Monitoring, and Mass Trapping), Application (Dispensers, Traps, and Spray Method), Crop Type (Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Vegetables, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Biostimulants Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Microbial and Non-Microbial), Active Ingredients (Seaweed Extracts, Humic Substances, Vitamins & Amino Acids, Microbial Amendments, and Others), Application (Foliar Application, Soil Treatment, and Seed Treatment), Crop, and Regional Forecast, 2020 - 2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd