Purchasers Of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Class Action Investigation
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Purchasers Of VIPS American Depositary Shares ("ADS") Between March 22, 2021 And March 29, 2021 Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (“Goldman Sachs”) and Morgan Stanley (“Morgan Stanley”) violated federal securities laws.
On October 12, 2021, a class action lawsuit (1:21-cv-08413) was filed against Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, based, according to the complaint, on the alleged, unlawful use of material non-public information by Defendants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
According to the class action complaint, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley “avoided billions in losses” by selling shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (“Vipshop”) (NYSE: VIPS) to the Plaintiff and other unsuspecting public shareholders, after confidentially learning that Archegos Capital Management, a family office with $10 billion under management, failed (or was likely to fail) to meet a margin call, requiring it to fully liquidate its position in Vipshop.
INVESTORS OF VIPSHOP HOLDINGS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, THE COMPANY’S AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES BETWEEN MARCH 22, 2021 AND MARCH 29, 2021 (THE “CLASS PERIOD”) WHO WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT EITHER JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, OR MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.
