Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Trends to Reach $21,133 Million, Globally

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights by 2022PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emission control systems are devices that monitor and diminish the hazardous products, which are released into the atmosphere by combustion and other emission processes in the industrial environment. Emission sources such as power plants, cement, mining & metals, and chemical industries utilize these equipment to convert such air contaminants into water vapor and carbon dioxide, which can be safely released into the atmosphere.
The global market for industrial emission control systems is driven by the stringent environmental regulation standards, rapid industrialization, growth in coal power industry in developing countries and cement industry, and adoption of stringent mercury emission regulations. However, the market growth is limited by the increase in use of alternate fuels for power generation and decrease in investment in coal power sector from developed countries such as the U.S. and other European countries.
The major players profiled in this report include General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Fujian Longking Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey PLC, Ducon Technologies Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Co., AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC, CECO Environmental Corp, Hamon Corporation, Thermax Ltd, and BASF SE.
• Electrostatic Precipitators
• Fabric Filters
• Scrubbers
• Cyclone Separators
• Thermal Oxidizers
• Catalytic Reactors
• Others
• Power Generation
• Cement
• Chemical & Petrochemical
• Pulp & Paper
• Manufacturing
• Mining & Metals
• Others
Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing regional market for industrial emission control systems, owing to growth in the Chinese and Indian markets. This is expected to be attributable to growth in power generation sector and government initiatives in infrastructure and urban development, which drive the cement industry.
• In 2015, ESPs led the overall market revenue, and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
• The thermal oxidizers segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.2% owing to their ability to destroy odors and toxic VOCs and operate at
high efficiencies.
• Cement industry segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%.
• China is the major shareholder, accounting for around three-fourths of the Asia-Pacific industrial emission control systems market.
