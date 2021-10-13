Submit Release
Franklin Pierce School of Law Hosts Top Faculty at 10th Annual Intellectual Property Roundtable

Franklin Pierce School of Law logo

Ranked Top 10 in IP for 30 Years in a Row

Franklin Pierce School of Law Main Building in Fall

Two-day event featured faculty from around the world sharing works-in-progress

The depth of topics covered by our guests demonstrated a deep understanding of the study and practice of IP, and I am grateful that UNH Franklin Pierce continues to be a leader in this area.”
— Micky Minhas

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law welcomed 16 prestigious faculty in intellectual property (11 in-person; five via Zoom) to its Franklin Pierce Center for Intellectual Property on September 30 – October 1, 2021 to present never-before-heard works-in-progress about both traditional and contemporary issues in the ever-expanding field of intellectual property during its 10th Annual Intellectual Property (IP) Roundtable.

The IP Roundtable featured, among other speakers, Professor Dustin Marlan of the University of Massachusetts (UMass), Professor Joy Xiang of Peking University, Professor Mary LaFrance of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and Professor Stacey Lantagne from the University of Mississippi. Professor Marlan, who directs the Community Development Clinic at UMass—an economic-justice focused transactional legal clinic—spoke about “The Dystopian Right of Publicity” while Professor Xiang spoke about a more traditional IP topic: “Antitrust and Access to Essential Technologies.” Professor LaFrance covered authorship while Professor Lantagne spoke about “The Meme Economy.” Other topics discussed were copyrights, inventorship, trademarks, and non-fungible tokens. UNH Franklin Pierce professors Tiffany Li and Alexandra Roberts also presented.

“We were thrilled to host such distinguished guests,” said Micky Minhas, Director of the Franklin Pierce Center for Intellectual Property and 1997 JD/LLM graduate of UNH Franklin Pierce. “The depth of and variety of topics covered by our guests demonstrated a deep understanding of and commitment to the study and practice of IP, and I am grateful that UNH Franklin Pierce continues to be a leader in this area.”

UNH Franklin Pierce has ranked in the Top 10 for Intellectual Property for the last 30 years by U.S. News & World Report. For more information about the school’s IP programs, please visit Intellectual Property Law Program | University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law (unh.edu).

