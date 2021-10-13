Vertical Farming Market Is Booming Worldwide by Top Key Vendor , Outlook, Industry Analysis , Segments Reports to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Vertical Farming Market Size – USD 2.90 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions have increased the vertical farming system's adoption

It highlights the key players in the businesses that account for a considerable market share. The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy. It predicts the growth of Vertical Farming Market in the upcoming years. The research segments the Vertical Farming Market based on product type, applications and end-use. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Vertical Farming Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the Vertical Farming Market include:

Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of the arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The hydroponics segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the ease of operation and low installation cost.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Vertical Farming Market.

Examine the size of the global Vertical Farming Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Vertical Farming Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Vertical Farming Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Vertical Farming Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Vertical Farming Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Scope of the reports:

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Vertical Farming Market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global Vertical Farming Market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Vertical Farming Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this Vertical Farming Market market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Vertical Farming Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Vertical Farming Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Vertical Farming Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Vertical Farming Market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vertical Farming Market on the basis of Structure, Growth mechanisms, Offering, and region:

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building-based

Shipping-container

Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Climate Control

Lighting

Hydroponic Components

Sensors

