Submit Release
News Search

There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,849 in the last 365 days.

Rugby Africa APO 2021 Awards

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Me_zYFiJQ4k

The Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards today announced the winners of the prestigious awards.

The jury that is chaired by World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont features current and past male and female rugby players including three of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup winners of 2019 with the likes of Springbok legend Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, as well as high-ranking senior executives of companies active in Africa from Google to Uber, Jaguar Land Rover to Visa and Pfizer to Harley Davidson, and male and female rugby referees.

Read the Press Release here (English): https://bit.ly/3v9Qq1z

Read the Press Release here (French): https://bit.ly/3mQPNWZ

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

You just read:

Rugby Africa APO 2021 Awards

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.