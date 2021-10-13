Submit Release
Coronavirus: WHO Ghana Supports Ongoing COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout with Digital Tablets

The World Health Organization has reiterated its commitment to helping the Government of Ghana achieve its set target for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by presenting 1,000 pieces of digital tablets to support the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Presenting the items to the Ghana Health Service, Dr Sally-Ann Ohene, Disease Prevention and Control Officer at the World Health Organization Ghana Country Office said the tablets were to be used to scale up e-registration at the various vaccination centres and help reduce delays in data entry. 

“With funding support from the Government of Canada, WHO Ghana plans to present additional 500 digital tablets to the Ghana Health Service”, Dr Ohene hinted.  The Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, who received the items on behalf of the Ghana Health Service, expressed appreciation to the kind gesture.

Dr Amponsa-Achiano stated that the donation of the tablets was very timely and would be deployed immediately to the field for use in the ongoing vaccination campaign. The digital tablets are anticipated to be useful for data capturing in other health interventions beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Coronavirus: WHO Ghana Supports Ongoing COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout with Digital Tablets

