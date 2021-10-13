Submit Release
Francophonie Summit: FM speaks with foreign counterparts over phone

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, on Tuesday, held phone talks with his Egyptian, Lebanese, Mauritanian, Nigerian, Congolese, Burkinabe and Cameroonian counterparts, as well as with French Secretary of State in charge of the Francophonie Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

Talks focused on the organisation of the 18th Summit of the Francophonie, which will take place on the island of Djerba.

The ministers expressed their support to Tunisia to make this international event a success.

They also discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in light of the upcoming joint events, and exchanged views on various regional and international issues of common interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

