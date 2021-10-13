Is SEC ‘referee’ Gensler set to blow the whistle on un-regulated sporting NFTs?

Caption: NFT’s need to trade on a properly approved and regulated alternative trading system (ATS). Lee Saba - Rialto Markets Head of Market Structure

Digital videos of key sporting moments have become hot property, with some on the NBA's Top Shot website selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Once registered properly, NFTs must then trade on a registered ATS because regulations exist to protect investors against scamming, mistreatment, and overcharging. ” — Rialto Markets - Lee Saba