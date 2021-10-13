Drone Package Delivery Market Covid 19 Analysis , Top Key Companies , Industry Analysis and Forecast Reports to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Drone Package Delivery Market Size – USD 553.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 54.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drone package delivery market size is expected to reach USD 18.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global drone package delivery market revenue growth can be attributed to growing need for faster and secure delivery, especially for retail supplies

It highlights the key players in the businesses that account for a considerable market share. The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy.

Key Companies in the Drone Package Delivery Market include:

FedEx Corporation, Workhorse Group Inc., Amazon, The Boeing Company, Zipline, Skycart Inc., Matternet Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fli Drone, and EHang.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In November 2020, Matternet made an announcement about the launch of its drone logistics operations at Charité Vivantes, which is a medical service provider in Labor Berlin, Germany.

A key benefit of rotary wing drones is that they can be easily maneuvered, thus allowing them to reach areas where fixed wing drones cannot go and vertically take-off and land. Rotary wing drones provide easy controllability, operate in headless mode, and have the ability to fly in any direction. Also, these drones can carry larger payload as compared to other drone types and thus can carry a wide range of sensors, such as thermal imaging sensors, if required.

Short range package delivery drones are witnessing substantial increase in demand as companies, including Amazon, Walmart, and Wing, are undertaking trials for short range drone package delivery.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Drone Package Delivery Market.

Examine the size of the global Drone Package Delivery Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Drone Package Delivery Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Drone Package Delivery Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Drone Package Delivery Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Drone Package Delivery Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Scope of the reports:

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Drone Package Delivery Market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global Drone Package Delivery Market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry.

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Drone Package Delivery Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this Drone Package Delivery Market market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Drone Package Delivery Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Drone Package Delivery Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Drone Package Delivery Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Drone Package Delivery Market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global drone package delivery market on the basis of drone type, range, package weight, duration of flight, application, and region:

Drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Long Range (above 25 Km)

Short Range (less than 25 Km)

Package Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 2 Kg

2 Kg to 5 Kg

Above 5 Kg

Duration of Flight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 30 Minutes

Over 30 Minutes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Retail & E-Commerce

Food Delivery

Medical

Logistics

Agriculture

Military

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Drone Package Delivery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Drone Package Delivery Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing need for faster and safer delivery

4.2.2.2. Advancement in technology

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for curbing carbon emissions

4.2.2.4. Increasing need for contactless deliveries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict legislative regulations associated with air traffic management

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Drone Package Delivery Market By Drone Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Drone Package Delivery Market By Range Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Drone Package Delivery Market By Package Weight Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Continued…

