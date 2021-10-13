Smart Workplace Market 2021 Business Scenario | Key Players - ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Growing adoption of energy-efficient systems in commercial buildings & increasing demand for cloud-based applications across enterprises drive the market growthPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart workplace market is driven by the need of energy savings at the workplace, better productivity by using new technologies tools for data storing and communications, reduce cost, and make optimum use of resources available at workplace. The increasing demand for flexibility in working and agility in business is another factor, which is driving the market for smart workplace. Teleworking trend is also surging the adoption of smart workplace as it saves time of the employees commuting from home to workplace and can utilize that time working from home. Penetration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics in the smart offices is propelling the growth of smart workplace market. However, complexity in replacing or upgrading the existing system is hindering the growth of smart workplace market. Contrarily, evolving cloud-based environment and integration of internet of things technology in organizations is expected to create various opportunities for the smart workplace market in the forecasted years.
Building an AI powered digital workplace can encourage end users to adopt a new data-driven way of working as their new toolset provides added value out-of-the-box and enables them to do more by integrating smart platforms. Also, AI driven voice enabled virtual assistants in the office is increasing as end users are getting aware about the benefits of AI integration in business solutions. AI is also used to gain insights from unused data, video communication, better performance management, and enhancing sales productivity. This factor will create opportunity in the global smart work place market globally in forecast period of time.
Organizations are enhancing their security by monitoring the individuals within the premises. It is easy to distinguish visitors from employees using a smart office system. The introduction of ID trackers and facial recognition software in the workplace is the cornerstone of office security. Plus, technology can also help monitor the time an employee spends doing actual work, irrespective of whether they work in office or remotely.
Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10267
Key industry players - ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Schneider Electric S.A., Siemens AG, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., and United Technologies Corporation.
Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Workplace Market:
• Organizations are currently experiencing precipitous decline in demand for their products or services, forcing them to consider the warehousing and logistics end of their operations, and to take a hard look at core services.
• Teleworking is currently the work mode of choice for many companies wanting to maintain operations in the face of the new coronavirus.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10267
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market
2. Smart Process Application Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn