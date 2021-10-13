Computer Aided Diagnostics Market Is Booming Worldwide by , Insights, Outlook, Segments and Forecast Reports to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Computer Aided Diagnostics Market Size – USD 685.62 Million in 2020, Market Growth at a CAGR of 7.0%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.19 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth are increasing health awareness initiatives and programs by governments and NGOs, increased accuracy and quick testing results, and rising demand for more effective tests and procedures in hospitals and healthcare centers.

It highlights the key players in the businesses that account for a considerable market share. The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy.

Key Companies in the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market include:

FUJIFILM Medical Systems, McKesson Corporation, iCAD Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, EDDA Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Meduan Technologies, Hologic Inc., and Merge Healthcare Inc.

Further key findings in the report

In January 2019, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation acquired all shares of Applied Physics Technologies, Inc., which is a U.S. manufacturer of Electron sources. Applied Physics Technologies develops, manufactures, and sells electron sources for usage in electron microscopes and other instruments.

Europe accounted for a significantly robust share in the global computer aided diagnostics market in 2019. Increasing use of Artificial Intelligence, and favorable healthcare coverage are some key factors boosting market growth.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market.

Examine the size of the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Scope of the reports:

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market based on application, imaging modalities, end-use, and region:

Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Oncology

Others

Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mammography

X-Ray

Ultrasound

MRI

CT Scan

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Market Definition

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Research Scope

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Methodology

1.4.Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased investments in healthcare sector

4.2.2.2. Extensive use of artificial intelligence

4.2.2.3. Rising advancements and developments in technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High chances of false positive marks

4.2.3.2. High cost of research and developments

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Continued…

