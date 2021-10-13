Passenger Ferries Market Size Report 2021-2028 | Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Restraining Factors, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Key Players Profiled in the Passenger Ferries Market Research Report are Alumarine Shipyard, Burger, Chantiers Allais, Blount Boats inc, Greenbay marine, Hijos de J Barreras, Fincantieri – CantieriNavaliItaliani, Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding Duclos Corporation and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Passenger Ferries Market size is expected to gain traction in the future as per Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled passenger ferries market 2021 to 2028.A passenger ferry is a ship or boat that transports passengers across oceans, seas, or inland waterways. These ferries are a major part of the public transport system in various regions with coastal areas or large water bodies. The ferries are used to cross a large number of canals, rivers, or access islands.

Certain regions depend only on these ferries for their public transport system and are an integral part of tourism. The rising disposable income of people has also boosted the tourism industry. The aesthetic experience is attracting a lot of tourism activity in areas of water bodies and coastal regions. According to the Department of Transport of United Kingdom, show statistics that cruise passenger experience around 2.2 million in 2019. Also, ferries are comparatively much more eco-friendly transport by roads.





Industry Development:

March 2020:Ropax Jetty was launched between Mumbai and Alibag, a roll-on roll-off cum passenger service ferry. It can carry 1000 passengers and 200 cars on a single trip.

December 2019: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Company entered into a contract with Mitsui O.S.K. lines for building ferries in Japan. For the first time, LNG field fairings are to be built in Japan. The vessels are expected to be completed by early 2023.

COVID-19 Impact

Halted Operations amid COVID-19 to Impede Market Growth

Covid-19 has impacted the passenger ferry market negatively due to the lockdown. The lockdown stopped operations in most of the tourism sector as well as public transportation. This situation affected the demand negatively. Moreover, the lockdown also hampered the supply of raw materials to manufacture the passenger ferries.





Market Segmentation

Types, application type, and geography segment the market. The market is divided into monohull and multihull based on type. The application type divides it into Private and commercial divisions. On a geographical basis, the market is differentiated under North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

What Does the Report Contain?

The report offers an insight into the profitability, entire structure, and scale. It also studies the drivers and restraints and considers all the potential threats to the passenger ferries market. The critical analysis of marketplace sections, prediction analysis, and expert insights are strategically included in the report. A wide spectrum of data, including regional analysis, market segmentation, industry developments, and key players, are included in the research conducted by market experts.





Driving Factor

Reopening of Tourism Sector to Favor Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had stopped all tourism operations globally, which recently have reopened. The reopening of the tourism industry globally has boosted the market. The global population explosion is also one of the primary factors that will boost the demand for the product. Passenger ferry has become one of the significant eco-friendly public transport systems globally. Certain regions of the world are only accessible through transport systems such as ferries, making it a crucial part of those economies. The current trend of eco-friendly tourism and transportation system adopted by the various governments has also boosted the market.

Regional Insights

Widespread Demand for Water Transport in North America to Aid Growth

North America is expected to hold a substantial passenger ferries market share due to various reasons. The development in fuel technology in this region is the primary cause of growth, followed by increasing public water transport demand. Moreover, manufacturers are investing heavily into the development and innovation of the shipping industry to generate revenues.

Europe is anticipated to showcase considerable growth in the market due to a rapid shift towards public transport by waterways. The geographical conditions of European Nations also contribute to the high demand for passenger ferries.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow substantially due to the heavy investment in the tourism sector and the rapid development in the shipping industry. The Indian and Chinese governments are investing in developing water transportation.For instance, in January 2021, the World Bank signed worth USD 105 million project in 2021 to improve water transport in West Bengal, India.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Product Innovations to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The shipping industry is highly motivated in making innovations and investments in the passenger ferriesmarket. The competitive landscape is peppered with various major companies which function in the competitive landscape by strategically using development and innovation to generate revenue.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market:

Alumarine Shipyard

Burger

Chantiers Allais

Blount Boats inc

Greenbay marine

Hijos de J Barreras

Fincantieri - CantieriNavaliItaliani

Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding Duclos Corporation





