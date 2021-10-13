LBX Token - A Blockchain Technology Built to Achieve Environmental and Social Progress
Incentivizing positive change for the community and the environmentFISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Land Betterment Exchange (LBX), www.lbxtoken.com, is a token built off the ERC-20 Ethereum framework that provides a direct financial incentive to promote and accelerate environmental cleanup of negatively-impacted lands from the fossil fuel industry while also creating new family supportable environmental jobs in hard hit communities. The LBX business model is built to utilize positive incentives to motivate individuals and businesses to help transition fossil fuel communities forward with jobs and environmental progress.
The environment and cryptocurrency are often not heard in the same sentence in a positive light. In fact, many crypto investors coil up when they hear talks of the environment alongside blockchain or crypto. This may just change when it comes to discussions around LBX token, which is a utility based token that rewards auditable and verifiable environmental progress. LBX has created a Token Issuance Process that does not use high energy demand and complex algorithms to “mine” for new coins or new tokens. Instead, they have engaged Land Betterment Corporation, a benefit corporation and Pending B Corp, to manage their token Issuance process that based on very strict criteria issues tokens upon the cleanup of fossil fuel properties and the release of environmental surety bonds.
The LBX whitepaper, published at www.lbxtoken.com, outlines the time, effort and experience in the industry to create a governance plan that ensures environmental progress is achieved prior to a new token being issued. The checks and balance of this plan is one that could make any fortune 100 company comfortable sponsoring the environmental work to meet their net impact offset requirements based on their commitments.
What is the game changer though is how the ERC-20 blockchain framework developed by Ethereum was used to create the token that can create an actual market on what it means to desire environmental progress. LBX uses a fixed exchange rate model for new token issuances (currently $250 of environmental surety bond release for each token) combined with a variable market rate token value. What this means is as the value of the token increases (often driven by liquidity, acceptance as a currency by commerce partners as well as overall market acceptance of the crypto on the exchanges) the quicker the environment is cleaned up and the quicker the transition away from fossil fuels.
The LBX token was built using basic principles of supply and demand combined with new age blockchain security and functionality. As the demand (the value) of the token goes up, the greater the demand for people or companies to do the work. If this token doesn’t keep giving, as the token value increase and more people rush into do the work, the more the local communities will benefit – more jobs and higher pay.
For the first time in our lives the environmental community and these fossil fuel dependent regions of the country (or once dependent) are aligned. We can clean up the environment, improve the landscape, reduce our carbon footprint and create thriving communities through family supportable jobs. The transition starts today, learn how to support the movement at www.lbxtoken.com.
About Land Betterment Exchange (LBX)
Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is an environmentally driven token that creates a financial incentive and trading market to pull forward environmental cleanup and expedite the transition away from fossil fuels while providing new sustainable livable wage jobs for the local community. Land Betterment Exchange has engaged Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, as its token issuance partner to ensure that the integrity of the token issuance process is adhered to and the environment cleanup is completed. Land Betterment Corporation and Land Betterment Exchange both firmly believe that with real solutions it is possible for the restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit lbxtoken.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
