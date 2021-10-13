Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market Price Trends 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market Price Trends: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Saudi Arabia PE Pipes market reached a volume of 183,033 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-pe-pipes-market/requestsample
Polyethylene (PE) refers to a highly crystalline non-polar thermoplastic generated through the polymerization of ethylene. It can be easily melted and reshaped in various products ranging from bottles, bags, and pipes to bulletproof vests and medical devices. PE pipes are highly durable, flexible, resistant to biological growth and do not rust. They find widespread applications in supplying water for irrigation and drinking, serving as telecom ducts, sewerage and sewage disposal, etc.
PE pipes are increasingly being used in oil and natural gas distribution as these pipes are inherently resilient, tough and resistant to damage caused by external vibrations and loads. This is primarily driving the growth of the market as Saudi Arabia has an abundance of natural gas, oil, and minerals. Furthermore, PE pipes are widely utilized in treating wastewater, desalinating sea-water, and supplying water for irrigation. Various other factors that are propelling the demand for polyethylene as a piping material are its eco-friendly nature, easy installation process, lower maintenance cost, and longer service life. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to bolster the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market in the coming years.
Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the saudi arabia pe pipes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the saudi arabia pe pipes market on the basis of type and applications.
Breakup by Type:
HDPE
MDPE
LDPE
LLDPE
Breakup by Applications:
Water Supply
Irrigation
Sewerage and Drainage
Gas Supply
Mining and Slurry Lines
Others
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-pe-pipes-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
