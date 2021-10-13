IoT Security Market 2021-26: Analysis Of Top Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “IoT Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global IoT security market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global IoT security market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.
Internet of things (IoT) assists in creating smart communication environments by connecting devices like industrial equipment and consumer objects to a network, gathering information and managing these devices using software to increase efficiency. Some of the key components of IoT are radio frequency identification (RFID), wireless sensor network (WSN), near field communication (NFC), cloud services, gateways, data storage and analytics, and visualization elements. At present, there is a rise in the demand for IoT security as it eradicates vulnerabilities and equips IoT devices with the means to detect, resist and recover from malicious attacks.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global IoT Security Market Trends:
Several high-profile data breach incidents have been reported recently wherein a common IoT device was employed as a tool to attack a larger network. Such incidences, in confluence with the rising threat of cyber terrorism and rapid adoption of IoT technologies, is strengthening the market growth. Besides this, increasing automation in various industry verticals, along with the construction of smart cities, is creating a requirement for enhanced and effective security solutions. This aids in safeguarding highly sensitive personal and organizational data from malware injection. Moreover, the growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in corporate organizational setups is anticipated to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Allot Ltd.
Armis Inc.
CENTRI Technology
Cisco Systems, Inc.
ForgeRock Inc.
Fortinet, Inc.
Gemalto NV
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Infineon Technologies AG
Intel Corporation
Mocana Corporation
Securithings, Inc
Broadcom, Inc.
ZingBox Inc.
Market Breakup by Component:
Solutions
Services
Market Breakup by Security Type:
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Others
Market Breakup by Vertical:
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Automotive
Transport
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
