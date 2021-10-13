Global Plant-Based Food Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends and Forecast Report 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plant-based Food Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global plant-based food market reached a value of US$ 35.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market/requestsample
Plant-based food products are derived from natural plant-sourced ingredients. These products are generally manufactured using fruits, nuts, vegetables, oils, whole grains, legumes, etc., and do not contain any animal-sourced substances, such as meat, eggs, milk, etc. Some of the most common plant-based food products include coconut and almond milk, tofu, tempeh, seitan, etc. A balanced diet with these products is rich in vitamins B1, C and E, folic acid, iron, magnesium, etc., with minimal cholesterol and saturated fats. The regular consumption of plant-based foods may help minimize the risks of high blood pressure, heart and metabolic disorders, diabetes, obesity, certain types of cancers, etc.
The escalating prevalence of various chronic lifestyle diseases and the growing intolerance against animal proteins are among the primary factors driving the plant-based food market. Moreover, the rising adoption of vegan dietary habits by the consumers is further bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing consumer consciousness regarding the importance of preserving animal health and preventing cruelty against animals in the food industry is also shifting their preferences towards plant-based food products and thereby augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the development of innovative product variants, including plant-based milk, eggs, meat, etc., which are nutritious and nearly identical in taste to their animal-sourced counterparts, is anticipated to stimulate the plant-based food market in the coming years.
Plant Based Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the plant based food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Amy's Kitchen Inc.
Atlantic Natural Foods LLC
Beyond Meat Inc.
Danone SA
Garden Protein International Inc.
Impossible Foods Inc.
Lightlife Foods Inc. (Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)
Nestle S.A.
Tyson Foods Inc.
Vbite Food Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the plant based food market on the basis of type, source, Distribution Channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
Dairy Alternatives
Meat Alternatives
Egg Substitutes and Condiments
Others
Breakup by Source:
Soy
Almond
Wheat
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
