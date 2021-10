Ovulation Testing Kits Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2027

Reports And Data

The rising adoption of family planning concepts and increasing incidences of advanced maternal age are driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Ovulation Testing Kits market is forecast to reach USD 665.7 Million by 2027. Ovulation testing kits help determine the timing of ovulation and optimum fertility. There has been a dramatic rise in the number of women who have their babies at age 35 and over in the past four decades. This progression started in the mid-1970s in the U.S. and has proceeded to grow slowly over time. Fifteen percent of birth-giving people today are 35 and older, up from 11% in 2002 and 8% in 1990. With the increasing trends of late pregnancies across different parts of the world, the adoption of ovulation test kits is anticipated to grow significantlyThe new entrance into the existing field is another major factor driving the interest of field players to develop future revenue. For instance, Proov Israel based software company received FDA approval for its at-home ovulation testing kit. The test kit determines progesterone metabolite PdG in urine, which is linked to a woman's ovulation cycle. Nearly 10% of American women have difficulty in conceiving, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the World Fertility Patterns statistics, Mexico's birth rates are about two kids per mother, well below the levels expected to support current Mexico's population. Brazil's birth rate is also lower, at 1.75, close to that of 1.77 for Colombia. Costa Rica is even smaller, down from 1.66. These declining fertility rates can be threatening for women and parents planning to conceive. Thus, more couples are approaching an artificial pregnancy method.A significant limiting factor is the high cost of products and the inefficiency of the product. The ovulation testing kits cannot work effectively and can give false positive/negative results if the woman is under the influence of any fertility drugs. Moreover, it has also been claimed that the kits do not help detect ovulation in women with PCOS.The COVID-19 impact:The pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 has slowed down the market growth for a shorter span, followed by stable recovery in demand. Due to the restricted and complete shutdown of various industries like and disrupted, different supply chains such as supermarkets, online purchasing, and big malls experienced a decline in product demand for ovulation kits. Top companies profiled in the global Ovulation Testing Kits industry analysis report:Swiss Precision Diagnostics, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., HiLin Life Products, Fairhaven Health, LLC, Geratherm Medical, Piramal Enterprises, Nectar Lifesciences, CIGA Healthcare and Visiomed Group SA.The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth. Further key findings from the report suggest• North America dominated the ovulation testing at home with a revenue of USD 109.0 million in 2019. In North America, the home care ovulation urine segment accounted for 49.7 million market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR rate of 5.0% by 2027. Due to the increasing prevalence of ovary disorders, rising infertility rate and advanced maternity age the market is expected to dominate the region• The segment of digital ovulation test at home product type is growing with a significant CAGR rate of 7.8%. The product provide clear and precise results on testing. Adoption of advanced technology is another factor resulting emerging market demand of digital ovulation test• Ovulation urine test is dominated the sector with market revenue of USD 132.3 million in 2019. In North America, the home care ovulation urine segment accounted for 49.7 million market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR rate of 5.0% by 2027. Due to the increasing prevalence of ovary disorders, rising infertility rate and advanced maternity age the market is expected to dominate the region• The segment of digital ovulation test at home product type is growing with a significant CAGR rate of 7.8%. The product provide clear and precise results on testing. Adoption of advanced technology is another factor resulting emerging market demand of digital ovulation test• Ovulation urine test is dominated the sector with market revenue of USD 132.3 million in 2019. Entrance of startup in the market with developing efficient ovulation urine test solutions is one of the major factor driving the market growth• The continuous growth in infertility is expected to create future opportunity revenue packets of the field.For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ovulation Testing Kits market on the basis of products, sales channel, end use and region:Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• Ovulation Urine Testo Dipstickso Test Stripso Cards• Digital Ovulation Tests• Saliva Ovulation Testo Ferning' Test Measuring Gadgeto Ferning' Test Consumable• OthersSales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• Pharmacies• Drug Stores• Online• Supermarkets• OthersEnd Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)• Homecare Settings• Hospitals• Fertility Clinics• OthersKey Regional Markets Covered in the Ovulation Testing Kits Market Report:• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Ovulation Testing Kits market?• What are the leading products offered by the global Ovulation Testing Kits market players?• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Ovulation Testing Kits market growth?• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?• What are the outcomes of the report's SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analyses? 