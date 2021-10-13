Surgical Mask Market Growth Drivers, Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2027
Reports And Data
Rising geriatric population, efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections combined with a surge in epidemic or pandemic outbreaksNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical mask market is forecasted to reach USD 87.67 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in the number of people with COVID-19 infections is expected to drive the global surgical masks market. According to the latest news from the World Health Organization, globally, there are 823,626 confirmed of COVID-19, and 72,736 new cases were recorded as of April 1, 2020. Moreover, due to this pandemic outbreak, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks everywhere. This, in turn, boosts the demand for surgical marks. The use of a face mask is extremely important to control such infections, especially in cases of circumventing droplet transmission. For blocking the transmission of SARS, the effectiveness of a surgical face mask is 68%. Hence, it is widely used by medical workers for the precaution of droplet transmission while caring for patients with such infections.
Rising use of surgical face masks is anticipated to fuel the growth of this market. Furthermore, geriatric population with chronic conditions is more prone to such infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Hence, use of surgical face masks by the geriatric population is expected to drive the global market. The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in developed and developing countries presents a lucrative opportunity for this market. According to WHO data, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in countries stood at 97,689 in Italy, 38,309 in Iran, 78,797 in Spain, 82,447 cases in China, and 122,653 in the U.S.
The COVID-19 impact:
The demand for respirators, masks, gloves, and protective clothing, have increased significantly as the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market positively. The employees of many sectors like aerospace, manufacturing, healthcare, etc. have been supplied masks to protect them from the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to, supply chain in major suppliers like china under lockdown, the industry is facing significant challenges to ramp up the manufacturing capacities to help mitigate the supply shortage. Despite this, the manufacturers are working to full strength to supply masks across the regions to cover-up this shortage of supply. Therefore, the demand for the surgical mask market is anticipated to witness growth over the coming few years.
For more information about Surgical Mask Market ask for PDF sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3090
Market Overview:
The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.
Competitive Landscape:
The global Surgical Mask market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Surgical Mask market.
Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3090
Key companies profiled in the report are:
3M Company, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Halyard Healthcare, Ansell Healthcare, Halyard Health, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, and Lac-Mac, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Among the distribution channel segment of this market, the online distribution channel is leading the market presently, but wholesale stores are expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecasted period. Online channel is also expected to register significant growth as the shopping habits of people have been significantly changed by e-commerce channel by providing benefits like doorstep delivery, discounts, and availability many of products through one platform.
• Among the type segment of this market, cotton is presently leading the market. Cotton is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecasted period.
• These masks have great advantages for patients with issues like asthma or lung disease. Patients with cardiovascular issues also prefer them. These masks are known to provide more security to health care workers performing medical operations that expose them to patients' respiratory secretions.
• The rising global frequency of pollution level and air-borne diseases has been encouraging customers to opt for face masks. With customers looking out for the best possible ways to keep themselves safe from infectious viruses, prominent players of this market are focusing on increasing the manufacturing of disposable face masks.
• According to the latest news from the World Health Organization, globally, there are 823,626 confirmed of COVID-19, and 72,736 new cases were recorded as of April 1, 2020. Moreover, due to this pandemic outbreak, the World Health Organization recommends the use of masks everywhere. Presently, in countries like the USA and China, where the hazardous impact of this virus has been unstoppable, the demand for surgical masks has seen unprecedented growth.
Browse the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/surgical-mask-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global surgical mask market on the basis of type, distribution channel, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Non-woven
• Cotton
• Hydrogel
• Bio-cellulose
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals
• Clinic
• Ambulatory Surgical Centre
• Others
Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Wholesale stores
• Online channels
• Retail stores
The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.
Regional analysis covers:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In addition to corporate strategy, Surgical Mask market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3090
Important Coverage in the Surgical Mask Market Report:
• Detailed analysis of Global Surgical Mask Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report
• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth
• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Surgical Mask industry and their futuristic growth outlook
• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies
Finally, all aspects of the Surgical Mask market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
Browse More Reports:-
Stem Cells Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/stem-cells-market
Healthcare Temperature Monitoring Devices Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-temperature-monitoring-devices-market
Fitness App Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fitness-app-market
Retinal Prosthesis Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/retinal-prosthesis-market
Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/respiratory-protective-equipment-rpe-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn