Surgical Microscopes Market To Reach USD 2.00 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 10.3% | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries across the globe is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical microscopes market is expected to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for surgeries across the globe is expected to drive the market demand for surgical microscopes. Surgery, a basic component of health care systems, is used in treating a wide range of diseases to improve human health. Surgeries are necessary for everyone ranging from infants with congenital abnormalities to the aged with cataracts. Often, it is an element of curative care like cancer, along with the treatment of chronic diseases, including osteoarthritis.
Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly.
Several efforts are being made to increase the scope of surgical services including the World Bank's Disease Control Priorities project and the World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency & Essential Surgical Care program, which encourage the deployment of essential packages of interventions at district hospitals in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).
COVID-19 Impact
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic highlights the significance of an attentive utilization of human and financial resources, which are vital in healthcare. It is important to ascertain the ability of specialized professionals and surgeons to function through the pandemic. A conscious effort is required for minimizing the spread of infection, and a high mortality rate across the globe would be detrimental. All suspected or known COVID-19-positive patients needing surgical intervention must be treated as positive to reduce the infection rate. Surgical microscopes would play a significant role in the identification of lung diseases, which may be owing to COID-19
To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3025
Top companies profiled in the global Surgical Microscopes industry analysis report:
Alcon, Topcon Corporation, Seiler Instrument Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems, ARI Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd., Synaptive Medical, Olympus Corporation, and Metall Zug Group, among others.
The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By product type, on-casters contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 9.9% in the forecast period. On-casters surgical microscopes are floor-mounted devices possessing retractable casters with wheels. The caster is meant to offer complete equilibrium, permitting the free movement of the microscope. In clinical settings with distant walls or high ceilings, the on-caster type is preferable.
• By application, ophthalmology held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 9.8% in the period 2019-2027. The human eye is a very delicate organ, and therefore performing ophthalmic surgery demands the ability to observe surgical progress on a micro-level. Ophthalmic surgical microscopes are intended to provide high contrast and comprehensive imaging of all areas of the human eye. It can either be adjustable or fixed, and specific models give a secondary observer set of binoculars, few of which can autonomously regulate the focusing mechanism.
• By end-users, hospitals dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to grow at a rate of 10.1% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating rooms, higher purchasing power, the existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.
• The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness the highest growth rate of 11.5% in the period 2020-2027. The high growth of the APAC region is owing to the increasing demand for the surgical microscopes in emerging economies, such as China and India, owing to a rise in the level of disposable income, increasing target conditions, and rising healthcare standards, among others.
• In October 2018, Med X Change, Inc. announced the launch and availability of the 4Klear, a 4K Camera and Medical Video Recorder, an All-In-One Solution for surgical microscopes. The availability of two products in one; reduces cost, simplifies use, and offers unparalleled Native 4K image quality.
Get a flat discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3025
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global surgical microscopes market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Wall Mounted
• On-Casters
• Table Top
• Ceiling Mounted
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery
• Ophthalmology
• ENT Surgery
• Dentistry
• Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
• Gynecology
• Urology
• Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/surgical-microscopes-market
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Surgical Microscopes Market Report:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:
• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Surgical Microscopes market?
• What are the leading products offered by the global Surgical Microscopes market players?
• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Surgical Microscopes market growth?
• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?
• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?
Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3025
Thank you for reading our report. Do connect with us in case of any more queries about the report and its customization. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to cater to your needs.
Browse More Reports:-
Embolic Protection Devices Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/embolic-protection-devices-market
Surgical Lights Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/surgical-lights-market
Palliative Care Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/palliative-care-market
Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/natural-language-processing-nlp-in-healthcare-and-life-sciences-market
Ascorbic Acid Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ascorbic-acid-market
Mammography Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mammography-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn