EVMANN Holding BV appoints Can Ongen to Board of Directors
Evmann BV, a company that currently has investments in ophthalmology and orthopedy fields, announces the appointment of industry expert Mr. Can Ongen
AMSTERDAM NETHERLAND, AMSTERDAM, HOLLANDA, October 13, 2021
— Caner Umutlu
October 13, 2021, Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Evmann Investments Holding BV, a company which currently has investments in ophthalmology and orthopedy fields, announces the appointment of industry expert Mr. Can Ongen to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Can Ongen leads the Business Expansion Committee of the Board.
Mr. Can Ongen brings over 25 years of global leadership experience in medical devices, surgical implants, capital equipment, consumers, and pharmaceuticals, having served in senior executive global commercial and marketing roles for Alcon and Galderma. In his recent role as Vice President International Markets at Galderma (formerly known as Nestlé Skin Health), Mr. Ongen was one of the key executive players to turn around the company and ensure its successful sale to a private equity firm. Previously, his eye care expertise was established over 20 years in several global leadership roles with eye care company, Alcon.
“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Ongen to our Board of Directors,” said Mr. Dr. Ercan Varlibas, Chairman of the Board of Evmann. "Ongen’s deep experience in high-technology global businesses with multi-culture and diversity will be invaluable to Evmann as we grow our business and pursue our mission to serve health care professionals, patients and consumers.”
“Mr. Ongen brings the perfect combination of proven leadership and management skills, a deep understanding of the eye care and medical device industries and a global perspective. He will be tremendous assets to Evmann as we further our strategic mission of being a unicorn company” added Mr. Dr Ercan Varlibas.
On his appointment, Mr. Ongen commented, “I am excited to join the Board of Evmann as they further develop their global vision with innovative products. I look forward to contributing to the company’s sustainable growth strategy through serving doctors, patients and consumers.”
Evmann Investments Holding BV
Evmann Investments Holding BV is a holding company that currently has investments in ophthalmology and orthopedy fields. Its strategy is to make investments especially in areas creating value for a healthier life under its motto of “Invest for Life”.
The Company’s headquarters is in Amsterdam, Netherlands and manages its global businesses through its two main German group companies; VSY Biotechnology GmbH and Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH, delivering their products to more than 90 countries through their sales network. The development of innovative products through R&D activities is one its strategical priorities and its main focus is to create sustainable growth in all areas it operates in.
