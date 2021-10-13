Smart Irrigation Market Size 2021: Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart irrigation market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Irrigation Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global smart irrigation market reached a strong growth in 2020. Smart irrigation refers to an advanced irrigation system that relies on sensor-based sprinklers and water meters for determining the soil moisture, salinity and nutrient content. It also helps in remote monitoring, automation, real-time assistance of watering units, detecting any potential risk, improving land fertility, and minimizing waterlogging. At present, its utilization is increasing in turfs, greenhouses and open-field agricultural lands worldwide.
The widespread adoption of automated and digital monitoring systems in the agricultural sector represents one of the key factors positively influencing the smart irrigation system market. Besides this, the integration of wireless sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) with irrigation sprinkler systems is also contributing to the market growth. The market is further driven by the increasing use of smart devices and the rising inclination towards agriculture-related software applications among farmers that provide remote monitoring and automatic irrigation scheduling. Other factors anticipated to fuel the market include rising investments in sustainable farming methods and the development of solar-powered batteries for smart irrigation systems. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart irrigation market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
AquaSpy, Inc.
Banyan Water
Caipos GmbH
Calsense
Delta-T Devices Ltd.
Jain Irrigation
Galcon Ltd.
Hunter Industries Incorporated
HydroPoint Data Systems
Netafim Limited
Rachio
Rain Bird Corporation
Soil Scout Oy
The Toro Company
Smart Irrigation Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Sensors
Controllers
Sprinkler Nozzles
Water Flow Meters
Others
Software
Breakup by Technology:
Evapotranspiration
Soil Moisture
Breakup by Application:
Agricultural
Greenhouse
Open field
Non-agricultural
Residential
Turf & Landscape
Golf Course
Others
Breakup by System Type:
Weather-Based System
Sensor-Based System
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
