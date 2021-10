Brushless DC Motors Market Analysis 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

Brushless DC Motors Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Brushless DC Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global brushless DC motors market reached a strong growth in 2020. Brushless DC (BLDC) motors are powered by direct current (DC) using an inverter or switching power supply. A closed-loop controller converts the DC electric current into alternating current (AC) to run these motors. BLDC motors comprise stators, rotors, sensors and permanent magnets that offer high speed, power, and electronic control as compared to their brushed alternatives. These motors are durable, efficient, generate low noise, and require less energy while providing maximum rotational force (torque). As a result, BLDC motors are extensively employed in the industrial machinery, automotive, aviation, electronics and healthcare industries.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brushless-dc-motors-market/requestsample The growing trend of industrial automation and the increasing popularity of miniature electronic devices are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising focus on reducing the environmental footprint is escalating the adoption of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for BLDC motors. Furthermore, the growing usage of high-tech electronics, such as mobility scooters and drones, and the introduction of sensor-less BLDC motors, are also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the widespread of coronavirus disease has propelled the demand for brushless DC motors to manufacture wheelchairs, ventilators, respirators, air filtration devices, personal protective equipment (PPE), etc. This is expected to further drive the global market for brushless DC motors in the coming years. Looking forward, the global brushless DC motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:ABB Ltd.Allied Motion Technologies Inc.AMETEK Inc.Arc Systems Inc.Buhler Motor GmbHThe Faulhaber GroupJohnson Electric Holdings LimitedMaxon Motor AGMinebea MitsumiMoog Inc.Nidec CorporationOriental Motor Co. Brushless DC Motors Market Segmentation:Breakup by Product Type:Inner Rotor Brushless DC MotorsOuter Rotor Brushless DC MotorsBreakup by Power Rating:0 -750 Watts750 Watts to 3 kW3 kW - 75 kWAbove 75 kWBreakup by End Use Industry:Industrial MachineryAutomotiveConsumer ElectronicsHealthcareAerospace and DefenseOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa 