Disconnect Switch Market Size 2021: Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, the global disconnect switch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Disconnect Switch Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global disconnect switch market reached a strong growth in 2020. Also known as an isolator switch, a disconnect switch is mainly used for de-energizing or cutting off the electric circuit during servicing and maintenance. It finds extensive applications in large industries and power distribution. It comprises an actuator, wired electrical contacts and an enclosure that protects the contents from environmental hazards and prevents the users from getting exposed to the live circuits.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/disconnect-switch-market/requestsample
A considerable increase in infrastructural development on account of rapid urbanization represents one of the key factors impelling the disconnect switch market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for efficient systems to generate, transmit and distribute electricity is also strengthening the market growth. Moreover, there is a rise in the adoption of low voltage disconnect switches in the aviation, railways, transportation, and telecommunication sectors. This, in confluence with the growing awareness about the importance of maintaining the safety of workers in the electronics and manufacturing industries, is anticipated to fuel the market further. Looking forward, the global disconnect switch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
ABB Ltd.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Avantha Group)
Eaton Corporation Plc
General Electric Company
Havells India Limited
Littelfuse Inc.
Mersen
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Schneider Electric
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Socomec Group S.A.
Disconnect Switch Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Fused
Non-Fused
Breakup by Mount:
Panel
DIN Rail
Others
Breakup by Voltage:
Low
Medium
High
Breakup by Application:
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/disconnect-switch-market
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/terrestrial-laser-scanning-market
Ball Valves Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ball-valves-market
Transit Cards Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transit-cards-market
Led Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-manufacturing-plant
Smart Lighting Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-lighting-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ +1 6317911145
email us here