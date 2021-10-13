Version Control Systems Market 2021-26: Size, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global version control systems market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during (2021-2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group " Version Control Systems Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global version control systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during (2021-2026).Version control systems (VCS) are software tools that support a software team to manage changes to source code over time. Development units extensively use VCS to track modifications in software without any manual intervention efficiently. The key goal of this system is to create backups that enable developers to operate more effectively and efficiently over time by reducing the complexity of the software development process.

Market Trends:The increasing automation in software development, coupled with the widespread adoption of tablets and smartphones, is driving the global version control systems market growth. Smartphones are inbuilt with applications that need back-end support to ensure ease of management. Also, the need to reduce the difficulties in software systems by combining version control with the integrated development environment (IDEs) is further driving the market. Moreover, the growing demand for user-friendly solutions and ease of services has raised the need for automated software solutions and tracking tools thatcan be created through VCS. Growing development units worldwide and the rising demand for collaboratively working on projects to expedite product delivery are fueling its demand across the globe.

Breakup by Type:Centralized Version Control Systems (CVCS)Distributed Version Control Systems (DVCS)

Breakup by Deployment Type:On-premisesCloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:Large EnterprisesSmall and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by End Use:BFSIEducationHealthcare and Life SciencesIT and TelecomRetail and CPGOthers

Market Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:Amazon.com Inc.,Atlassian Corporation PlcGitHub Inc. (Microsoft Corporation)International Business Machines CorporationLogicalDOCLuit InfotechMicro FocusPerforce Software Inc.PTC Inc.Unity Software Inc.WANdisco plc.Wildbit LLC.