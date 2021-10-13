New Women’s Tri Suits USA Collection – Best Custom Triathlon Apparel Launched

Champion System USA, a custom online sports apparel retailer based in Lincoln, NE, has updated its range of triathlon suits for women. The company is known for developing sportswear for men and women using fast-drying hydrophobic materials.

Champion System USA’s newly updated line of triathlon apparel is customizable and ideal for both amateur and professional triathletes searching for custom sportswear to run, swim, and cycle in.

The latest women’s tri suits from Champion System USA are available in sizes XS up to 4XL. They are made of the company’s trademarked CS Swift fabric, a material specially designed to be breathable, fast-drying, and hydrophobic, making it extremely water-resistant, with a low water absorbency rate.

Fully customizable, Champion System’s tri suits are available as part of both the Apex Collection and the Performance Collection. All tri suits are made using flatlock stitching, which is chosen for additional comfort and to reduce drag.

Champion System’s newly redesigned Apex Women’s Tri Suit has been improved with a clever chamois panel of CS Hydrodry fabric, which offers triathletes higher compression and a rapid dry feature, as well as SPF 30 protection. The legs of the tri suit are also embedded with single-piece silicone grippers to keep them in place while running, swimming, or cycling. Other features include a choice of a shorter leg length and customization for an additional fee.

Similarly, the Performance Tri Swimsuit has been created to provide the ideal fit, compression, and performance features that the company is known for, offering triathletes comfort and the option to customize further. The retailer also offers the CS-Direct Team Store service via their website, where clients can set up an account for teams to order and pay for their own sportswear in team colors and designs. Triathlon suits are produced and delivered within four-five weeks of purchase.

With the latest announcement, Champion System USA continues to invest in offering triathlon suits and sportswear for new and professional athletes worldwide. Developed using state-of-the-art materials that are designed to enhance comfort and performance across the board, the company’s trademarked fabrics are an innovation in sports apparel. These fast-drying and water-resistant suits can meet the changing needs of triathletes as they run, swim, and cycle.

