Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,984 in the last 365 days.

Newborn Screening Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global newborn screening market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Newborn Screening Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global newborn screening market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

Newborn screening refers to the preventive healthcare program that identifies the risk of rare and severe medical conditions in babies. It is essential to test babies at birth to determine conditions, such as physical disabilities, brain damage, and other life-threatening diseases, which can affect their normal development. Newborn screening allows early intervention, which aids in the elimination and reduction of morbidity, mortality, and disability in affected newborns.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/newborn-screening-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global newborn screening market is primarily driven by the growing neonatal population and the increasing instances of congenital diseases in newborns. Besides this, various organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control (CDC), and Healthy Newborn Network, are educating parents regarding the disorders and their diagnostic procedures. This helps prevent death in babies within the first month of their birth due to lack of skilled care and screening. Furthermore, governments in different countries are also funding programs introducing newborn screening and new treatment options, which is further expected to influence the market growth.

Breakup by Product:

Instruments
Reagents

Breakup by Technology:

Tandem Mass Spectrometry
Pulse Oximetry
Enzyme Based Assay
DNA Assay
Electrophoresis
Others

Breakup by Test Type:

Dry Blood Spot Test
CCHD
Hearing Screen

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Agilent Technologies Inc.
Baebies Inc.
Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH
Danaher Corporation
Masimo Corporation
Medtronic plc
Natus Medical Incorporated
Perkinelmer Inc.
RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Trivitron Healthcare
Waters Corporation.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3a4PIt5

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

Bottled water market: https://bit.ly/3vKVKIo

Image recognition market

Image-guided therapy systems market

Brain health supplements market: https://bit.ly/3jl4Wy7

Nerve repair and regeneration market: https://bit.ly/38JsRCn

Defoamers Market: https://bit.ly/3lCFDKw

Enterprise application market: https://bit.ly/3ACxnhM

Autonomous mobile robots market: https://bit.ly/37li8NO

Ambulance services market: https://bit.ly/3BPsIKa

Peptide therapeutics market: https://bit.ly/3v4RqUE

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Newborn Screening Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.