Robotic Total Station Market Size, Share & Global Industry Analysis by 2026

The robotic total station are generally used by civil engineers and archaeologists for topographical and geographical surveying.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The robotic total station market has witnessed an increase in demand in the recent years, due to increased concerns about high efficiency and accuracy in construction industry. The factors such as rise in number of construction and mining projects around the globe boost the adoption of robotic total stations.

The global robotic total station market size was valued at $568.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $930.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The robotic total station market in LAMEA is in its nascent stage and is expected to witness significant growth in the future. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to economic growth and improvement in access to advanced technologies in these regions. However, the adoption of GPS system and laser system for land surveying restrict the market robotic total station growth.

In 2018, the construction segment dominated the market due to the increase in non-residential construction work in the developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil. Asia-Pacific holds high share in global robotic total station, owing to the presence of several local and regional manufacturers in Japan and China.

Top 10 Key Market Players

Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co. (China)
CARLSON
Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. (China)
Hexagon (Sweden)
HILTE
GPS LANDS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD.
Suzhou FOIF Co. (China)
STONEX
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Trimble

Key Market Segments

By Type

0.5''- 1'' accuracy
2''- others accuracy

By Application

Surveying
Engineering & Construction
Excavation

By End-User

Construction
Utilities
Mining
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

