Propylene Oxide Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global propylene oxide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global propylene oxide market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.Propylene oxide (C3H6O), also called epoxypropane, refers to a synthetic cyclic ether usually manufactured by the dehydrochlorination of propylene chlorohydrin or the indirect oxidation of propylene. It is a clear, volatile, flammable liquid that is soluble in water and alcohol and non-corrosive to metals. Consequently, it is extensively used in automotive, electronics, textile, and furnishing and as a raw material in manufacturing various chemicals.Market Trends:The expanding applications of propylene oxide across several end-use industries are primarily driving the propylene oxide market. Propylene glycol ethers and polyether polyols derived from propylene oxide are often used in the automotive, textile, construction, automotive, and aerospace sectors. They are also adopted as fumigants to contain insect infestations and bacterial contamination in soil and packaged food products. Furthermore, small quantities of propylene oxide can be used for sterilizing medical equipment. Moreover, it is also used as a transitional fluid for tissue processing in transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Besides this, a significant growth in the food processing sector is propelling the demand for packaged food products, thereby further driving the market for propylene oxide.Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/propylene-oxide-market/requestsample We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Global Propylene Oxide Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.Air Liquide S.A.BASF SEDow Inc.Eastman Chemical CompanyHuntsman International LLCIneos Chemicals CompanyLyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.Mitsui ChemicalsRepsol S.A.Royal Dutch Shell PLCSaudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Aramco)SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.Tokuyama Corporation.Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2TfX0EY The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.Breakup by Production Process:Chlorohydrin Process (CHPO)Styrene Monomer ProcessHydrogen Peroxide ProcessTBA Co-Product ProcessCumene-based ProcessBreakup by Application:Polyether PolyolsPropylene GlycolsPropylene Glycol Ethers (PGE)Polyalkylene GlycolsOthersBreakup by End Use Industry:AutomotiveConstructionChemicals and PharmaceuticalsPackagingTextile and FurnishingOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaIf you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.