Integrated Workplace Management System Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Demand
the global integrated workplace management system market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Integrated Workplace Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global integrated workplace management system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
An integrated workplace management (IWM) system stands for a next-generation solution adopted in the workplace for facility management (FM). It supports organizations by enhancing workplace resources, focusing on cost savings and real estate expenditure via corporate real estate management, and managing the portfolio, infrastructure, and assets. This system is primarily used for planning, analyzing the space utility data, and performing essential administrative tasks, like locating employees within an ample office space and assigning a place to new staff.
Market Trends:
The elevating trend of automation in FM processes to boost business productivity by increasing efficiency, flexibility, transparency, and customer satisfaction is primarily driving the global integrated workplace management system market. Moreover, the growing adoption of digital solutions by the organizations over typical approaches for lease, project, space, asset, facility, and maintenance management is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, this system provides several benefits, like real-time tracking, recovery in case of disasters, energy conservation, and consolidation of data centers, thereby acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the integration of sensors, advanced analytics, and Software as a Service (SaaS) with IWM systems will further augment the market growth in the forecasted period.
Integrated Workplace Management System Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Real Estate and Lease Management
Facilities and Space Management
Asset and Maintenance Management
Project Management
Others
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Breakup by Deployment:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Public Sector
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
BFSI
Real Estate and Construction
Retail
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Accruent (Fortive Corporation)
ARCHIBUS Inc
FM:Systems
FSI (FM Solutions) Limited
International Business Machines Corporation
iOFFICE
MRI Software LLC
Nuvolo
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Trimble Inc.
