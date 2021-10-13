3D Printing Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “3D Printing Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global 3D printing market reached a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2020. Three-dimensional (3D) printing is a process wherein materials, such as polymers, metals, and ceramics, are added layer-by-layer to form 3D objects. It relies on a computer-generated design that makes less material wastage and reduces the overall cost of production. Nowadays, it is gaining widespread adoption in the production of intricate designs, such as maquettes and replicating ancient artifacts in archaeology, over conventional printing technologies.
Rising sales of vehicles due to rapid urbanization and increasing spending capacity of individuals represent one of the key factors positively influencing the employment of 3D printing in the automotive industry worldwide. It assists in reducing weight, improving performance, and increasing the fuel efficiency of automobiles. Moreover, it finds application in the healthcare industry for complex bioprinting and producing personalized prosthetics. It is also used in reconstructing bones and body parts in forensic pathology. Apart from this, the escalating demand for personalized consumer products, such as toys, shoes, decorative items, and jewelry, is anticipated to bolster the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape:
Stratasys
3D Systems
Materialise
EOS GmbH
Ge Additive
Exone
Voxeljet
HP
SLM Solutions
Envisiontec
Protolabs
Mcor Technologies
Optomec
Groupe Gorgé
Ultimaker
Renishaw
Beijing Tiertime Technology
Xyzprinting
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology:
Stereolithography
Fused Deposition Modeling
Selective Laser Sintering
Electron Beam Melting
Digital Light Processing
Others
Breakup by Process:
Binder Jetting
Directed Energy Deposition
Material Extrusion
Material Jetting
Powder Bed Fusion
Sheet Lamination
Vat Photopolymerization
Breakup by Material:
Photopolymers
Plastics
Metals and Ceramics
Others
Breakup by Offering:
Printer
Material
Software
Service
Breakup by Application:
Prototyping
Tooling
Functional Part Manufacturing
Breakup by End-User:
Consumer Products
Machinery
Healthcare
Aerospace
Automobile
Others
Breakup by Region:
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
