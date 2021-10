3D Printing Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

3D Printing Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ 3D Printing Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global 3D printing market reached a value of US$ 13.2 Billion in 2020. Three-dimensional (3D) printing is a process wherein materials, such as polymers, metals, and ceramics, are added layer-by-layer to form 3D objects. It relies on a computer-generated design that makes less material wastage and reduces the overall cost of production. Rising sales of vehicles due to rapid urbanization and increasing spending capacity of individuals represent one of the key factors positively influencing the employment of 3D printing in the automotive industry worldwide. It assists in reducing weight, improving performance, and increasing the fuel efficiency of automobiles. Moreover, it finds application in the healthcare industry for complex bioprinting and producing personalized prosthetics. It is also used in reconstructing bones and body parts in forensic pathology. Apart from this, the escalating demand for personalized consumer products, such as toys, shoes, decorative items, and jewelry, is anticipated to bolster the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:
Stratasys
3D Systems
Materialise
EOS GmbH
Ge Additive
Exone
Voxeljet
HP
SLM Solutions
Envisiontec
Protolabs
Mcor Technologies
Optomec
Groupe Gorgé
Ultimaker
Renishaw
Beijing Tiertime Technology
Xyzprinting

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:
Stereolithography
Fused Deposition Modeling
Selective Laser Sintering
Electron Beam Melting
Digital Light Process
Others

Breakup by Process:
Binder Jetting
Directed Energy Deposition
Material Extrusion
Material Jetting
Powder Bed Fusion
Sheet Lamination
Vat Photopolymerization

Breakup by Material:
Photopolymers
Plastics
Metals and Ceramics
Others

Breakup by Offering:
Printer
Material
Software
Service

Breakup by Application:
Prototyping
Tooling
Functional Part Manufacturing

Breakup by End-User:
Consumer Products
Machinery
Healthcare
Automobile
Others

Breakup by Region:
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America 