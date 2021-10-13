Pharmacovigilance Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global pharmacovigilance market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global pharmacovigilance market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.Industry Definition and Application:Pharmacovigilance (PV) refers to the pharmacological science dealing with the assessment, detection and prevention of unfavorable effects associated with pharmaceutical products. It plays a crucial role in identifying previously unknown adverse effects, recognizing changes in the severity or frequency, and assessing the risks and benefits of drugs to ascertain required actions. PV also certifies the accuracy of communicated information to patients and healthcare professionals. As a result, it is widely used to understand the effects of drugs on individuals worldwide. As a result, it is widely used to understand the effects of drugs on individuals worldwide.Market Trends:The growing incidences of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac disorders, etc., have resulted in the growing consumption of drugs. This, along with the rising cases of adverse drug reactions (ADRs), is primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the urgent need for a vaccine, which has created numerous opportunities for the market players. Moreover, several key manufacturers are introducing advanced platforms to ensure automated ADR reporting, thereby further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, various pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly outsourcing pharmacovigilance operations to third parties in order to increase internal resource flexibility and enhance productivity over shorter periods.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. Global Pharmacovigilance Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:Accenture plc,ArisGlobal LLC,BioClinica Inc. (Cinven Partners LLP),Capgemini,Cognizant,International Business Machines Corporation,ICON plc.,IQVIA Inc.,ITClinical,Parexel International Corporation,Wipro Limited. The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.Breakup by Service Provider:In-houseContract OutsourcingBreakup by Product Life Cycle:Pre-clinicalPhase IPhase IIPhase IIIPhase IVBreakup by Type:Spontaneous ReportingIntensified ADR ReportingTargeted Spontaneous ReportingCohort Event MonitoringEHR MiningBreakup by Process Flow:Case Data ManagementCase LoggingCase Data AnalysisMedical Reviewing and ReportingSignal DetectionAdverse Event LoggingAdverse Event AnalysisAdverse Event Review and ReportingRisk Management SystemRisk Evaluation SystemRisk Mitigation SystemBreakup by Therapeutic Area:OncologyNeurologyCardiologyRespiratory SystemsOthersBreakup by End Use:Pharmaceuticals CompaniesBiotechnology CompaniesMedical Device CompaniesOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.