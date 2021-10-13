Pharmacovigilance Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global pharmacovigilance market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Industry Definition and Application:
Pharmacovigilance (PV) refers to the pharmacological science dealing with the assessment, detection and prevention of unfavorable effects associated with pharmaceutical products. It plays a crucial role in identifying previously unknown adverse effects, recognizing changes in the severity or frequency, and assessing the risks and benefits of drugs to ascertain required actions. PV also certifies the accuracy of communicated information to patients and healthcare professionals. As a result, it is widely used to understand the effects of drugs on individuals worldwide.
Market Trends:
The growing incidences of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac disorders, etc., have resulted in the growing consumption of drugs. This, along with the rising cases of adverse drug reactions (ADRs), is primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the urgent need for a vaccine, which has created numerous opportunities for the market players. Moreover, several key manufacturers are introducing advanced platforms to ensure automated ADR reporting, thereby further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, various pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly outsourcing pharmacovigilance operations to third parties in order to increase internal resource flexibility and enhance productivity over shorter periods.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Pharmacovigilance Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Accenture plc,
ArisGlobal LLC,
BioClinica Inc. (Cinven Partners LLP),
Capgemini,
Cognizant,
International Business Machines Corporation,
ICON plc.,
IQVIA Inc.,
ITClinical,
Parexel International Corporation,
Wipro Limited.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.
Breakup by Service Provider:
In-house
Contract Outsourcing
Breakup by Product Life Cycle:
Pre-clinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Phase IV
Breakup by Type:
Spontaneous Reporting
Intensified ADR Reporting
Targeted Spontaneous Reporting
Cohort Event Monitoring
EHR Mining
Breakup by Process Flow:
Case Data Management
Case Logging
Case Data Analysis
Medical Reviewing and Reporting
Signal Detection
Adverse Event Logging
Adverse Event Analysis
Adverse Event Review and Reporting
Risk Management System
Risk Evaluation System
Risk Mitigation System
Breakup by Therapeutic Area:
Oncology
Neurology
Cardiology
Respiratory Systems
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Pharmaceuticals Companies
Biotechnology Companies
Medical Device Companies
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
