Online Symposium Helps Women In Small Business Move From Surviving To Thriving
The Academy is for women in small business. Its mission is to reach 1 million women by 2030 through a subscription and scholarship model.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Australian business woman’s belief that supporting women in business will change the world is being realised with the launch of the Hot & Healthy Academy and its online symposium.
— Nicole van Hattem
Founder, Nicole van Hattem says women running profitable small businesses and living healthier lives, make for more stable communities, richer economies and the world a better place. Recognising the critical need for affordable, practical and accessible coaching and training for women, she built the online support and education platform.
“In the midst of all the messiness and confusion of the past couple of years, many women in business have faced financial challenges, overwhelm and isolation. The Hot & Healthy Academy is a community of support needed to succeed in difficult times, and will deliver training and support to women in business,” she said.
“The Academy is for women in small business. Its mission is to reach 1 million women by 2030 through a subscription and scholarship model that brings a diverse range of female business owners and entrepreneurs sharing what's working and what's not.”
The positive work Nicole has embarked has attracted the attention of Facebook Australia. “They saw the positive work Hot & Healthy are doing supporting an online community of women and committed their support by fully funding 20 one year scholarships for women to the Academy,” Nicole said.
Throughout October, the Academy is running an online symposium to bring together experts from various fields to inspire women in small business to go from surviving to thriving in every aspect of their lives during the pandemic.
“The symposium will share strategies and insights to help female business owners and entrepreneurs overcome the challenges of juggling business and life during the pandemic without burning out,” Nicole said.
“There are six sessions designed to help women master each pillar of success including finance, sales & marketing, physical health, mindset & emotional wellbeing, branding, and business systems.”
The symposium brings together experts who know how to make the juggle struggle work.
“This is training that won’t cost a fortune in time or money. It’s training they need now more than ever if they are going to move from surviving to thriving in the pandemic business environment,” Nicole said.
“The symposium guest speakers understand the struggles of making a small business survive and even thrive in challenging times, because they are doing it. They'll share what's really working for them and what's not and the business, mental health and wellbeing strategies that are making them resilient, finding ways to adapt and take advantage of opportunities that this current business environment offers.”
Speakers include:
Dr Marcia Becherel - Creator of NEI MethodTM (Neuro Emotional Integration Method) and CEO of Mastery to Success.
Mirusia Louwerse - Australian Soprano & “Angel of Australia”
Renee Bailey - Clinical Nutritionist & Director of Defining Health
Katrina Puranik - Founder, Director and Web Presence Specialist of Ranking Australia
Krystle Divertie - Smart Systems Coach
Melissa Meagher - Money coach and Founder of Talking Money
Kay Ridge - Social Media & Marketing Advisor, and the Creator and Solution Solver of DashSocial
Rachel Dunn - Founder of The Girl Director & Best-selling Author of Better Videos
Mike Williams - Paid Ads Specialist & Founder of EightySix Digital
Cate McMahon - Managing Director at Wise Point
Elizabeth Zielinski - Creative Director and Founder of Styled By Elizabeth
Penelope Twemlow - Founder & Chair of Women in Power
Josie Thomson - Cancer Survivor & CEO of Wise Advocate Enterprises
Kathi Tait - Founder of the Baldwarrior Movement
Jo Stevens - Mindfulness & Mindful Movement Coach and the founder of The Zen Zone.
Karen Jacobsen - The GPS Girl & award-winning Singer and Songwriter
Megan Dalla-Camina - Founder and CEO of Women Rising
Annette Densham - The Audacious Agency
Brittany Baldwin - Sales Trainer & Founder of TikTok Sales
Amanda Lowry - Branding Strategist
Amanda Reboul – The Bubble Diva
Aliya Amtul Kareem - Mentor & Project Manager
Nicole wants women in small businesses to know they are not alone. “If they feel isolated, overwhelmed or facing challenges in their businesses, there’s a community of support of like-minded women and experts they can tap into to help them not just survive but thrive,” she said.
Nicole van Hattem
Hot & Healthy In Business
+61478718041 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook