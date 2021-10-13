Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by (Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, Sensors, Electronic Control Units) 2022

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market size is projected to reach $9,712 million by 2022 from $2,638 million in 2015

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Outlook - 2022The Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market size is projected to reach $9,712 million by 2022 from $2,638 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Gasoline direct injection system is an advanced and effective fuel injection technology, which offers many advantages as compared to other gasoline fuel injection technologies with regards to efficiency and specific power. These advantages have been made possible through the common rail technology allowing an injection pressure, which is of higher magnitude as compared with that of conventional Port fuel injection (PFI) engines. Gasoline direct injection also known as Petrol Direct Injection, Direct Petrol Injection, Spark Ignited Direct Injection (SIDI), and Fuel Stratified Injection (FSI) is employed in modern two-Stroke and four-Stroke gasoline engines.The gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to advantages such as engine downsizing, improved engine performance & thermal efficiency, high fuel efficiency, turbocharging, and significant reduction in emission. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles are the main adopters of this technology and collectively consume the major share of gasoline direct injection system market revenue. Vehicle manufacturers, such as BMW, Daimler, KIA motors, Ford, and others are already offering GDI system in most of their mid-high-end gasoline driven vehicles. Leading market players are focused towards improvement in this technology and are making considerable investments in R&D for the same. For instance, in 2016, Proton Holdings Berhad, a Malaysian carmaker revealed an investment of $136 million in R&D of a new range of engines in collaboration with British vehicle engineering firm Ricardo and sports-car manufacturing arm Lotus Group.Download Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1783 Major Market Players:• MAGNETI MARELLI S.P.A• ROBERT BOSCH GMBH• DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE LLP• CONTINENTAL AG• DENSO CORPORATION• EATON• STANADYNE LLC• HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, LTD.• KEIHIN CORPORATION• TI AUTOMOTIVEAdoption of gasoline direct injection system in automobiles is comparatively higher in Europe than other regions except North America. This owes to the fact that most of the countries of Europe are readily shifting towards high fuel economy technologies. Moreover, European Union (“EU”) directives and related legislation limit the amount of regulated pollutants that can be emitted by new motor vehicles and engines sold in the EU. Stringent new Stage 6 emission standards was brought into effect for vehicle registrations starting in September 2014, with the second phase beginning in September 2017. According to the research done by IEA in 2013, most of the countries of Europe rank high in fuel economy readiness index. Due to all these factors, Europe has high growth rate in terms of adoption of GDI technologies.Stringent vehicular emission rules and regulationsAutomobiles are one of the biggest sources of air pollution. The exhaust gases from automobiles contain nitrogen monoxide, carbon monoxide, lead, CO2, and hydrocarbons, which leads to diseases such as asthma and respiratory allergies. As of 2013, automobiles contributed more than half of the carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, and 25% of hydrocarbons emitted into the air. According to the International Air Agency, around 6.5 million deaths occur each year due to poor air quality. Rules and regulations regarding vehicle emission by government in countries, such as U.S., Germany, China, Japan, and India are stringent. The impact of emission rules and regulations would increase in 2022.Development of advance GDI systemAutomobile companies have focused upon the production of advance gasoline direct injection system that will have lower particular emission and is also of low cost. For instance, Robert Bosch India Ltd. (RBIL) has introduced the latest technology in gasoline systems?DI-Motronic, a gasoline direct-injection system (GDI), which is expected to bring more than 15% reduction in fuel consumption and is also compliant with Euro-IV emission norm requirements thus having lower particulate emission. Also, companies are trying to produce downsize engines to be implemented in the vehicles. Smaller engines can help to achieve the upcoming BHARAT STAGE VI emission norms as they produce lesser emissions compared to heavier and larger engines. The compactness and cost effectiveness of these downsized small engines also adds another dimension to their usefulness. 