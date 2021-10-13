Australian Immigration Agency Expanding Into India: In-country Director Appointed
Yudhi Mapara has been appointed The Migration Agency’s new company director in India.
It was time to establish a presence and set up an office in India, with an in-country contact to ensure the process is smooth and effective.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yudhi Mapara has been appointed The Migration Agency’s new company director and will spearhead the opening of the agency’s new office in India, headquartered in Bangalore.
Recognising the need for an in-country presence for The Migration Agency, Managing Director Sarah Thapa said the proposed trade agreement between Australia and India signalled it was the right time to cement its commitment to its Indian clients and build relationships with the business sector by establishing a physical presence in the country.
“Over the years we have been working with many Indian technology companies, assisting them with immigration and visas so their staff can travel to and from Australia and New Zealand to enable the sales and marketing of products or services to Australian customers, to manage projects, and to source staff to work in their Australian operations,” Sarah said.
“It was time to establish a presence and set up an office in India, with an in-country contact to ensure the process is smooth and effective. Yudhi is the right person for this role given his decades of experience working between the two countries.”
“The establishment of our new office will provide immigration and visa solutions for Indian companies doing business in Australia, facilitating staff mobility. Because of our single-point-of-contact approach, clients will be fully supported in their business expansion with access to cutting edge solutions, and we can open up new markets through our global immigration network.”
The Migration Agency is an award winning migration agency that assists corporates, small to medium-sized enterprises, and individuals navigate immigration in Australia and New Zealand and support global immigration requirements through our international network. They support with immigration planning, business travel, work visas and residence applications, risk and compliance management, working with companies to enable them to deploy staff internationally to access global business opportunities.
With 20 years’ international business experience, based out of Australia and SE Asia, Yudhi’s experience puts him in a unique position to assist Indian and international clients. He said having an office in India will open up opportunities between the two countries. Yudhi, Indian born, has also lived and worked in Australia working for leading brands in the property and development industry to expand their reach into India.
“It is the ideal time for Indian businesses who do business or are looking to do business in Australia,” he said.
“Sarah and I worked together supporting Indian high net worth clients with investment migration opportunities in Australia. The Migration Agency’s new Indian office is an excellent opportunity to bring our corporate immigration expertise to Indian companies. I look forward to bridging the culture gap for Indian businesses to have access to someone who understands the Australian business and immigration environment intimately.
“The Migration Agency’s Indian office will enable me to map out strategic immigration solutions for Indian businesses that will help them grow, and work with a trusted partner to take their business to the next level. The Migration Agency works with businesses to put in place a solid talent mobility program.
“For growing businesses underpinned by talent mobility, it’s vital to have a strategic immigration partner who can deliver solutions for them. The Migration Agency knows the strategies deployed by the larger global firms and makes them available to the everyday businesses.
“Having an office in India means businesses can come to the office, talk to me and solve any challenges face-to-face. We see the value of cementing Indian/Australian relationships and want to be an enabler of innovation between the two countries.”
Sarah said The Migration Agency is all about having the right person in the right place at the right time. “Talent mobility is integral to the success of any business and given the growth of IT hubs and tech in both countries, we want to work with Indian corporations and businesses who see the value of having specialists in both countries, helping them achieve their goals.”
