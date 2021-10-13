Quintillion's Leadership Announces Community-First Vision for 2021
Future Plans Include Extending Quintillion’s Subsea and Terrestrial Fiber Optic Cable Network
That’s what Quintillion provides in the high north: the same insight and strategic thinking that went into the interstate highway system – only this is a highway of information.”ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion’s leadership team has just announced its future plans to continue expanding its terrestrial and subsea fiber optic cable network in Alaska and across the world. The company also plans to continue supporting efforts to launch polar-orbiting software into space.
The full outline of their future vision is available here.
Supporting rural Alaskan communities is one of the key areas Quintillion plans to focus on in 2021 and beyond. As a leading provider of high-speed broadband networks, the company has partnered with local Alaskan internet providers to bring fast, reliable broadband to underserved communities in Alaska.
Quintillion plans to expand its network in Alaska and continue building partnerships with local Alaskan companies. It will also tap into $900 billion of new infrastructure bill funding to create new aggregation towers that will send wireless signals into rural Alaskan communities.
The company also plans to expand its network into other countries, which includes creating a trans-pacific subsea cable network that stretches from Washington State to Japan. A second expansion will connect the North Slope to the Thule Air Force Base. This network will extend to Iceland and continue to London.
“We do anticipate there will be issues, but they are issues we are accustomed to dealing with.” Said Mac Hale, Quintillion’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our team is innovative and experts at finding unique solutions. We’ll build a system that is sustainable and can scale for future advanced services.
Quintillion released the Quintillion-Atlas HiLDA Ground Station this year. The company plans to continue supporting polar-orbiting satellite technology and partners with the Universal Service Administrative Company.
Quintillion is an Alaskan-based infrastructure provider of broadband connectivity, a satellite ground station, and edge process services. It is known for having built North America’s only subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network in the US Arctic.
