SideDrawer Welcomes JM Associates Federal Credit Union to Secure, Document Management Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- SideDrawer is pleased to welcome JM Associates Federal Credit Union (JMAFCU) to its secure, document management platform within their existing banking environment. JMAFCU will leverage SideDrawer for secure client document collection, storage, with an option to upgrade the service to a paid premium document vault for the members and their families.
JM Associates Federal Credit Union is a full-service, federally chartered credit union, operating since 1980 across all 50 states and abroad, serving 8,000 members from 5 offices through Florida, Alabama and Missouri.
“The flexibility of our API-based platform allows us to accommodate JMAFCU’s requirements for an efficient, secure, solution that allows their Member Service Representatives to collect sensitive documents from members for account opening, loan processing and to facilitate ongoing business. Being able to offer a revenue-generating opportunity for a document vault offering is a real bonus and only capable due to our unique system architecture,” said J. Gaston Siri, Co-Founder & CEO of SideDrawer.
“As a trusted financial institution, we exist to serve our members, through convenience, and better service options. During the pandemic, we actively engaged members through electronic channels, in addition to our ongoing mortgage and loan activity. We listened to our staff and members who were becoming concerned with email to exchange sensitive and confidential information given the almost daily reports of mail server hacks. We are excited about bringing forward a secure solution, that has a great digital experience inline with our members’ expectations, and also offers an opportunity for helping their families. This is a differentiated offering for our members, and we look forward to contributing to their lives,” said Jim Ryan, President of JMAFCU.
“JMAFCU is an exceptional credit union, which benefits from high loyalty due to their focus on service and value. SideDrawer aligned with JMAFCU for a number of reasons, our user experience, technical flexibility and the enhanced security. We are excited to roll out SideDrawer within the JMAFCU environment, elevate their sensitive document collection process, and support their members with better organized data and documents which ultimately better positions them and their families,” said Ali Qureshi, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer of SideDrawer.
JMAFCU intends to start rolling out the SideDrawer platform to its members beginning in November 2021.
For inquires on improving the security profile around collaboration, whether for onboarding, data and document collection, forms, eSignature, or other workflows, please contact us at hello@sidedrawer.com.
About SideDrawer
SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. Our SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. Our infrastructure agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core, but critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit https://www.sidedrawer.com or download our mobile apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign-up at https://my.sidedrawer.com.
About JM Associates Federal Credit Union
JM Associates Federal Credit Union is a financial institution whose primary purpose is to provide the highest quality services to our members. In support of this mission, we are committed to 1) Building customer friendly relationships, 2) Managing the memberships collective resources for the benefit of all, 3) Providing a wide range of competitively priced products, and, 4) Leveraging technology to maximize efficiency, while always protecting and maintaining member confidentiality. JMAFCU officially opened its doors on October 21, 1980, is a full-service, federally chartered credit union, serving associates and family members in all 50 states and abroad through its 5 offices. For more information, please visit https://jmafcu.org.
