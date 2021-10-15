Professor Kishor Wasan on the Evolution of the Pharmacy Curriculum in Saskatchewan
The new program, Professor Kishor Wasan said, has been designed to provide essential knowledge
SASKATOON, SK, CANADA, October 15, 2021 -- In 2017, under the leadership of then-Dean Kishor Wasan, the College of Pharmacy and Nutrition of the University of Saskatchewan launched its Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) curriculum. The PharmD replaced the B.Pharm. as the first professional degree required for becoming a licensed pharmacist in Saskatchewan.
The new program, Professor Kishor Wasan said, has been designed to provide essential knowledge and skills for the practice of pharmacy as their role in the healthcare system expands.
"As recently as 2015," Wasan commented, "practicing pharmacists in Saskatchewan were charged with new responsibilities, such as administering vaccines and prescribing medications for minor complaints, such as seasonal allergies or cold sores."
"The revamped pharmacy curriculum will include a substantial hands-on learning component, as well as the science and skills of pharmacy," said Professor Kishor Wasan.
The PharmD curriculum is a significant departure from the prior pharmacy program in which students took two years of classes in basic sciences, such as pharmacology and biochemistry, with their pharmacy classes left to their third and fourth years. In the new curriculum, students will complete their foundationAL science courses before they apply for their PharmD program.
The new curriculum includes 32 weeks of supervised practice in the fourth year after two four-week practicums over the first three years, in addition to weekly practice opportunities.
Nine of ten schools in Canada offer doctoral degrees in pharmacy, although several offer a Doctor of Philosophy in Pharmacy degree. The University of Saskatchewan was one of three schools of pharmacy that introduced a PharmD program in 2017.
"The University of Saskatchewan has succeeded in keeping pace with an evolving industry that requires evolving standards of professional education," Professor Kishor Wasan said. For the 2021-2022 school year, tuition, books, and fees are $21,382 a year for both Canadian and international students.
Pharmacists who have earned Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degrees will continue to be recognized by the provincial regulatory body, the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals, which regulates both pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in Saskatchewan. A bridge to the PharmD program is available for pharmacists interested in earning the new doctoral degree through the School.
The new doctoral degree program was approved by the University Council, University Senate, and Board of Governors. Regular updates on the PharmD curriculum are available through the department website.
