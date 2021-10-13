CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market Worth $113,501.0 Million by 2026

The expansion of manufacturing sectors and rapid industrialization in developing countries such as China and India drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CNC metal cutting machining refers to the manufacturing process in which pre-programmed computer software are used to dictate the movement of factory machinery and tools. The process is utilized to control variety of complex machinery, from metal cutting, broaching, grinders, lathes, and others. These machines are widely used for metal cutting operation to achieve the desired cut on the metal workpiece. Plasma cutters, laser cutting devices, and fiber cutters are different types of CNC metal cutting machines available in the market.The global CNC metal cutting machine market size was valued at $69.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $113.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

In terms of end user, the automotive segment has secured the highest market share in 2018, and electronics segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period owing to technical innovations, and increase in emphasis on the electronic sector, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the CNC metal cutting machine market players in the developing economies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the market, followed by Europe and North America.Top 10 Leading PlayersAmada Holdings Co., Ltd.Coherent, Inc.DMG MORI CO., Ltd.Hurco Companies, Inc.Komatsu Ltd.Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AGOkuma CorporationTRUMPF GmbH + Co. KGYamazaki Mazak Corporation

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging CNC metal cutting machine market trends and dynamics.An in-depth CNC metal cutting machine market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the CNC metal cutting machine market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global CNC metal cutting machine market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.Key Market SegmentsBy TypeMachining CentersLathe MachinesGear Cutting MachinesLaser Cutting MachinesOthersBy End-UserAutomobileAerospace & defenseElectronicsPower & EnergyOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA