10/12/21-CONSTRUCTION ALERT AND TRANSACTION CHANGES AT SMALL BOAT HARBORS 

For Immediate News Release: October 12, 2021

CONSTRUCTION ALERT AND TRANSACTION CHANGES AT SMALL BOAT HARBORS

Kukui‘ula and Honokohau Impacted

(HONOLULU) – Work began today to repair the boat ramp loading dock at the Kukui‘ula Small Boat Harbor on Kaua‘i. Construction crews will remove the existing, damaged wooden loading dock and replace it. The new dock will be made of an aluminum frame with plastic lumber fenders and fiberglass decking.

The boat launch ramp will remain open during construction except for two days. It will be closed for one day to pour concrete for a new abutment and pile caps: and then a second time for setting the new loading dock in place. Once dates are scheduled, the DLNR

Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) Kaua‘i District staff will inform boaters.

The $292,292 contract was awarded to Sea Engineering Inc., with an estimated completion date of November 5, 2021.

DOBOR is also reporting that due to staffing issues the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor office is temporarily shifting the types of transactions being handled. Effective Oct. 18 these procedures will be implemented:

Harbor-related transactions (mooring permits, commercial use permits, etc.) will only be provided on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

Vessel Registration and Titling transactions will only be provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Questions can be answered by contacting the Honokohau SBH office at (808) 327-3685.

# # #

Media Contact:

Giovonni Parks

Communications Specialist

(808) 587-0396

[email protected]