Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Seeks Applicants to Represent District 5 on the State Board of Education

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he is seeking qualified applicants to fill the vacancy representing District 5 on the Nebraska State Board of Education. The vacancy was created by the resignation of former board member Patricia Timm.

Applications for appointment to fill the vacancy in District 5 of the State Board of Education will be accepted until 5:00pm on Friday, October 29, 2021. Applicants wishing to be considered for appointment must demonstrate that (1) they are not actively engaged in the teaching profession; (2) at the time of appointment, they do not hold any state office or serve as a member of a state board or commission unless the board or commission is limited to an advisory capacity; (3) they are a citizen of the United States, have resided in the state for a period of at least six months, and have resided in District 5 for a period of at least six months.

District 5 represents communities in southeastern Nebraska. A map of the district can be found at www.NebraskaLegislature.gov or by clicking here. The Governor reserves the right to seek out additional qualified candidates.

The appointee will serve until January 2023. The next election for District 5 of the State Board of Education will take place in November 2022.

Interested individuals may complete an application online at governor.nebraska.gov. The application can be found on the website under the Boards & Commissions tab of the Constituent Services menu (or by clicking here). Applicants may also include a cover letter, resume, and any additional background materials with their application.

Questions about the application process can be directed to Kathleen Dolezal with the Governor’s Office at 402-471-2256.