Dallas Black College Expo™ Awards Thousands of Dollars to Students
Our expos have helped increase college enrollment as high as 43% at some colleges, we are on a mission to change the world with positive future leaders.”DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th Annual Dallas Black College Expo™ is back and in person Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The event hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) was forced to be virtual last year due to the pandemic. This year will be an in person experience where students gain access to 40+ colleges, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other educational institutions with colleges giving away over 10 million in scholarships.
To support and connect with students in the Dallas area, NCRF has partnered with school districts to increase the “college going rate” among Dallas area teens. According to Georgetown Recovery Report, there are over 55 million jobs available, but our current educational system is not producing enough talent to fill the current jobs. “Our expos have helped increase college enrollment as high as 43% at some colleges, we are on a mission to change the world with positive future leaders, says Founder Dr. Theresa Price.
The expo allows students to get accepted on the spot, get their college application fees waived, and receive scholarships. This event will help high school juniors, seniors, and community college students looking to transfer to a four-year college. Parents are encouraged to bring students as young as 6th grade to start their college planning. Students will have access to informative seminars and American Airlines will be conducting interviews on site for jobs and careers.
The event is sponsored by Comerica, Toyota, American Airlines, US Army ROTC, Honda, Wells Fargo, Nickelodeon, Dallas Mavericks, and Credera.
To register, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation
(NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 100,000
students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, and homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
