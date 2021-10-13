Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,000 in the last 365 days.

BLUSKY ANNOUNCES CLAYS FOR KIDS EVENT TO BENEFIT ANGELS OF AMERICA’S FALLEN

BluSky supports the mission of Angels of America’s Fallen to fund healthy, uplifting activities for children of fallen military, law enforcement, & firefighters

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is proud to announce the success of its recent charitable event supporting the Angels of America’s Fallen organization. The annual Clays for Kids Colorado Springs sporting clay tournament on October 1, 2021, was one component of BluSky’s larger community initiative throughout the country.

Angels of America’s Fallen brings healing developmental activities, from sports to music and other art forms. Programs support children up to 18 years of age who have suffered the loss of a parent serving in law enforcement, the military, or other emergency services. By wrapping children in supportive, positive activities, they can write their own stories of success and increase self-confidence as they heal from loss.

“Our fallen heroes have left behind as part of their legacy, children who deserve to heal and thrive,” said BluSky CEO, Kent Stemper. “By partnering with Angels of America’s Fallen, we honor those who have given their lives in service and commit to supporting the next generation of heroes.”

BluSky is a national leader in restoration and remediation, and its annual Clays for Kids events throughout the country have raised over $650,000 to support community initiatives.

BluSky provides restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services to commercial, industrial, governmental, residential, and multifamily projects across the United States and Puerto Rico. BluSky values excellence, teamwork, innovation, empathy, integrity, passion, and fun.

###

For more information about BluSky Restoration please visit www.goblusky.com. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Relations
BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC.
+1 8002665677
email us here

You just read:

BLUSKY ANNOUNCES CLAYS FOR KIDS EVENT TO BENEFIT ANGELS OF AMERICA’S FALLEN

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.