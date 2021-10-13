BLUSKY ANNOUNCES CLAYS FOR KIDS EVENT TO BENEFIT ANGELS OF AMERICA’S FALLEN
BluSky supports the mission of Angels of America’s Fallen to fund healthy, uplifting activities for children of fallen military, law enforcement, & firefightersCENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is proud to announce the success of its recent charitable event supporting the Angels of America’s Fallen organization. The annual Clays for Kids Colorado Springs sporting clay tournament on October 1, 2021, was one component of BluSky’s larger community initiative throughout the country.
Angels of America’s Fallen brings healing developmental activities, from sports to music and other art forms. Programs support children up to 18 years of age who have suffered the loss of a parent serving in law enforcement, the military, or other emergency services. By wrapping children in supportive, positive activities, they can write their own stories of success and increase self-confidence as they heal from loss.
“Our fallen heroes have left behind as part of their legacy, children who deserve to heal and thrive,” said BluSky CEO, Kent Stemper. “By partnering with Angels of America’s Fallen, we honor those who have given their lives in service and commit to supporting the next generation of heroes.”
BluSky is a national leader in restoration and remediation, and its annual Clays for Kids events throughout the country have raised over $650,000 to support community initiatives.
BluSky provides restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services to commercial, industrial, governmental, residential, and multifamily projects across the United States and Puerto Rico. BluSky values excellence, teamwork, innovation, empathy, integrity, passion, and fun.
