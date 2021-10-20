PowerUP Scholarship Inc. Adds Beatriz Illescas Putzeys Claugus to Board of Directors
The PowerUP mission resonates with me, and I have been impressed with the company's vision and business-like approach.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerUP Scholarship Fund, Inc. (“PowerUP”), an Atlanta-based mentorship program for disadvantaged youth, announces the addition of Beatriz Illescas Putzeys Claugus to its Board of Directors. With a career focused on service, education, and diplomacy, Beatriz has enjoyed the many opportunities and challenges life has presented. She has an impressive resume, rooted in helping people thrive. She founded and ran a pre-school in Guatemala, taught in Guatemala’s most prestigious universities, and serves her country as Consul General. Beatriz brings a host of experience and a unique perspective to PowerUP.
Most recently, she founded the Foundation For A Better World (“FFBW”) and has served as a Director since its inception in 2011. The FFBW is a philanthropic private foundation with a focus on education, health, immigration, and technological and medical research. Under her leadership, FFBW has grown tremendously. Tom Avery, Board Director with PowerUP, noted, “I have had the pleasure of getting to know Beatriz over the past 10 years, and we are excited to add her to the PowerUP board. Her personal experience as an immigrant from Guatemala, and as a woman, adds an important perspective for us. About half of our scholarship students are Hispanic, and our gender mix is 50/50 as well."
Beatriz has served on a number of boards, primarily in mentorship and education, and shared that she feels tremendously honored to have been invited to serve on the PowerUP Board of Directors, saying, “The PowerUP mission resonates with me, and I have been impressed with the company's vision and business-like approach. I know Tom to be a very smart man with a good heart, and I see the same qualities in the rest of the PowerUP board. I lead with my heart, and am excited to learn more about our scholarship students and their families." Beatriz lives in Atlanta with her husband Tom Claugus.
About PowerUP Scholarship Fund, Inc.
PowerUP was founded by Austin Scee and Mike Gandy Auzenne who were matched in the Big Brothers Big Sisters (“BBBS”) program in Atlanta in 1997. Through Austin’s mentorship, Mike went from the projects of Atlanta to Colgate, Wall Street, Harvard Business School (“HBS”) and beyond. In 2016, when Mike graduated from HBS, he and Austin set out to build a mentorship model that could deliver the core elements of the mentorship Mike received through a more scalable model. In early 2017, the pair founded PowerUP. Visit www.powerupscholarship.org for more information.
