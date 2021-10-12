Governor Abbott Readies Resources In Response To Threat Of Severe Weather Resulting From Cold Front, Hurricane Pamela

October 12, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to place state response and recovery resources on standby due to the potential threat of severe storms, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding from a cold front interacting with moisture from Hurricane Pamela. The storms are forecast to move across Texas beginning tonight through the end of this week. "The State of Texas is prepared to respond to the severe weather that is anticipated to hit our state this week, and Texans can do their part by heeding the guidance of their local officials, preparing for heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and exercising caution as these storms move across the Lone Star State," said Governor Abbott. "We are working closely with communities in the path of these storms to ensure they have the resources they need to respond." The following resources have been activated:

• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service – Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two: Boat Squads to support water rescue operations.

• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations. Additionally, TDEM has rostered the following resources for activation if necessary:

• Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams.

• Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability.

• Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) severe weather packages.

• Texas Department of Transportation: Monitoring of road conditions, and equipment to support emergency debris removal from major roads.

• Public Utility Commission: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers as needed. Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

• Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home.

• Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

• Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit.

• Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

• Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

• Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown. For more flood safety tips, visit gov.texas.gov/hurricane. Texans can also visit www.TexasFlood.org for resources and tips on how to stay safe during flood events.