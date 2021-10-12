October 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Commercial Bank Activity

New Bank

Beach Cities Commercial Bank Proposed location: Street address to be determined in the vicinity of Technology Drive and Laguna Canyon Road, Irvine Correspondent: Richard E. Knecht 120 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Phone: 949-292-9160 Filed: 9/27/21

Acquisition of Control

Pacific Valley Bancorp, to acquire control of Pacific Valley Bank Filed: 9/23/21

Merger

Suncrest Bank, Visalia, to merge with and into Citizens Business Bank, Ontario Filed: 9/02/21 Valley Republic Bank, Bakersfield, to merge with and into Tri Counties Bank, Chico Approved: 9/10/21

Purchase of Partial Business Unit

Friendly Hills Bank, to acquire the banking business of three branch offices of Bank of Southern California, N.A. Effected: 9/24/21 Royal Business Bank, to acquire the banking business of the Honolulu branch of Bank of the Orient Approved: 9/16/21

Sale of Partial Business Unit

Bank of the Orient, to sell the banking business of its Hawaii branch to Royal Business Bank Approved: 8/19/21