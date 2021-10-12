Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,972 in the last 365 days.

October 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Licensee logo

Commercial Bank Activity

New Bank

Beach Cities Commercial Bank Proposed location: Street address to be determined in the vicinity of Technology Drive and Laguna Canyon Road, Irvine Correspondent: Richard E. Knecht 120 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Phone: 949-292-9160 Filed: 9/27/21

Acquisition of Control

Pacific Valley Bancorp, to acquire control of Pacific Valley Bank Filed: 9/23/21

Merger

Suncrest Bank, Visalia, to merge with and into Citizens Business Bank, Ontario Filed: 9/02/21 Valley Republic Bank, Bakersfield, to merge with and into Tri Counties Bank, Chico Approved: 9/10/21

Purchase of Partial Business Unit

Friendly Hills Bank, to acquire the banking business of three branch offices of Bank of Southern California, N.A. Effected: 9/24/21 Royal Business Bank, to acquire the banking business of the Honolulu branch of Bank of the Orient Approved: 9/16/21

Sale of Partial Business Unit

Bank of the Orient, to sell the banking business of its Hawaii branch to Royal Business Bank Approved: 8/19/21

You just read:

October 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.